Though we love a good statement earring (especially thanks to their significance on the latest runways), most might be a little bit over the top for a work zoom. On-trend hoop earrings, on the other hand, are continuing to be a go-to among the fashion set, with a bounty of polished options perfect for upping your office (and after work) style. Everything from delicate coils to subtle chain links to artisanal loops are at once eye-catching and elegant.

The key to finding the style that's right for you: don't be afraid to scour Instagram for inspiration on what catches your eye. Since many life activities are currently digital only, turning online for style inspiration can only help you when it comes to feeling out different takes on the trend. Start off with one smaller pair for everyday, and a second more eye-catching style. From there, explore more geometric takes or an oversized style you can use to amp up your everyday staples. From quietly classic to cool and contemporary, find elegant hoops to try now for every budget.

Best Hoops For Work And Beyond: Thick

For a modern alternative to your classic hoops, try ones that are thicker throughout. Since many are hollow, they won't add extra weight to your ears or cause discomfort. Style with a sleek dress or button-down for maximum impact.

Best Hoops For Work And Beyond: Minimalist

If you're apt to keep things simple, you can't do better than a small, sleek pair of hoops. This easy style works for everyday, and can survive a workout or activity that might leave others bouncing around.

Best Hoops For Work And Beyond: Trendy

One easy way to mix hoops into your work attire is by testing out styles that touch on of-the-moment trends. Colorful gemstones or pearl details both make maximum impact without much effort involved.

Best Hoops For Work And Beyond: Sculptural

Sculptural earrings have made appearances across major runways the last few seasons including Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta. Style yours with a romantic top for an evening look that works with jeans or a sleek slip skirt.

Best Hoops For Work And Beyond: Mixed Materials

While metal may be the classic choice for hoops, lucite, wood, or stone iterations may work better for vacation relaxed summer looks if you're wanting to draw eyes to your ensemble. Try them with a white dress for maximum impact.

This story was originally published Oct. 31, 2016.