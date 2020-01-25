40 Cheap Things From Amazon That Actually Look Good On Everyone

Even the savviest of shoppers tend to run into issues when shopping online, especially when buying from unfamiliar brands. This rings especially true when shopping on Amazon, since the online retailer is notorious for being unpredictable when its comes to quality and fit. However, that doesn’t mean you should necessarily give up on shopping for clothes on Amazon just yet; after all, their selection is unparalleled — it just comes down to finding brands and sellers you trust. The solution? Stick to pieces recommended by a trusted source. For example, these surprisingly cheap things from Amazon were hand-selected by editors because they fit well, are of good quality, and actually look good on everyone. Stick with these, and you’re unlikely to have regrets.

An Indigo Denim Jacket By Lee That's Under $35
It's easy to pair denim with just about anything in your wardrobe — and this indigo jacket by Lee delivers. It's made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex, so it's breathable as well as stretchy. It even boasts two front pockets and sleeves that you can easily roll up on warmer days. Not to mention, it's available in various colors including black, white, weathered, aqua, jalapeño cherry red, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

A Versatile Crossbody Bag That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is
Simple and versatile, this crossbody bag can be easily dressed up or down for whatever you have going on. Made of sturdy textured PU leather with gleaming gold hardware, the interior has plenty of space for all your essentials. Plus, since it comes in six different colors — ranging from classic black and white to vibrant primary shades — you'll be able to easily find the perfect shad to compliment any look.

These Soft, Comfy Leggings That Look Like Real Pants
Combining the comfort of leggings with the polish of dress pants, these top-rated ponte knit leggings will revolutionize your work-to-weekend wardrobe. Made of an impossibly soft, but substantial fabric that keeps its shape all day long, the pocket-free back, high rise fit, and thick, elastic waistband keep the look sleek and streamlined. Choose from an assortment of solid colors and trouser-like prints, including twill and herringbone. Available sizes: XS-XXL

A Subtle Way To Add Some Sparkle To Your Look
For a classic, minimalist earring with just the right amount of sparkle, you can't do much better than these top-rated huggies. Plated in real 14-karat gold set with a row of twinkling cubic zirconia "diamonds," they're designed to delicately hug your ear lobes like tiny cuffs. Plus, if you're not a fan of yellow gold, they're also available in a rose or white gold finish.

A Silky-Soft Jersey Dress You'll Want To Own In All 11 Colors
No wardrobe is complete without at least one jersey dress like this — not only does the silky-smooth jersey drape beautifully and feel great against skin, but it's incredibly comfortable and easy to dress up or down. Featuring a sophisticated V-neckline and a curved drop hem, the versatile design is great for all four seasons, whether you wear it on its own or as a soft layering piece. Available sizes: XS-XXL

A Cashmere-Blend Sweater That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
Voluminous sleeves and a slouchy, deep V-neckline add feminine flair to this simple pullover sweater. Made of a smooth, mid-weight blend containing cashmere, wool, and viscose, it feels incredibly soft to the touch, is perfect for layering, and — best of all — can safely be machine-washed on cold. Choose from six neutral colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

A Swingy Jersey T-Shirt Dress You'll Wind Up Wearing In All Four Seasons
The definition of basic in the best way possible, this soft, swingy dress can be styled so many different ways. Wear it on its own or belted, layered over tights or under sweaters, dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers ... you get the idea. It's made of a silky jersey fabric that feels breathable and soft, and comes in six cute colors, including classic black. Available sizes: 1X-7X

A Pair Of Chic, Dressy Pants Sold In Over 15 Colors
A chic paperbag waist tied with a fun, feminine bow adds visual interest to these high-waisted pants. They're made of a soft, lightweight woven fabric with a healthy dose of stretch, come in tons of different colors, and have a comfortable elastic waist and two roomy pockets. Easy to dress up or down, they're a favorite amongst Amazon shoppers, garnering over 1,200 perfect five-star reviews thus far. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

A Cozy Cable Knit Turtleneck At A Great Price
This cozy turtleneck sweater is the type of timeless staple that's worth owning in multiple colors — classic and comfortable, it'll pair beautifully with all the jeans, cords, and skirts already in your closet. Made of soft, breathable 100 percent cotton in a ever-so-slightly fitted silhouette, the cable knit pattern ensures it'll never go out of style. Available sizes: S-XXL

The Classic Skater Skirt That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About
This versatile skater skirt is just begging to be twirled — and it comes in dozens of colors and prints, including a fun neon green and classic florals. Made of a thick, substantial scuba-like material, its comfortable elastic waistband sits high on the waist, so it's great if you love a tucked in look (though it'll look equally as cute with chunky oversized sweaters. Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough of it, giving it more than 3,700 glowingly positive reviews so far. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

A Tie-Waist Dress That's As Cute As It Is Comfy
Made of super soft blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex that feels stretchy and breathable, this long-sleeved tie-waist dress will feel luxurious against your skin. It has a simple yet effortlessly cool style that you can wear year-round, whether you're pairing it with sandals or boots. Choose from a wide range of versatile solid colors — you might even be tempted to snag more than one. Available sizes: S-XL

The Best Leggings You Can Buy For Under $20
Even if you're not planning to break a sweat any time in the near future, these mid-rise active leggings are still likely to get plenty of wear. Made of a smooth, substantial four-way stretch material, they wick away moisture, remain completely opaque when stretched, and keep their sleek shape all day long. Choose from six colors, including a trendy camo print. Available sizes: XS-XXL

A Soft, Slouchy Sweatshirt With A Tattoo-Inspired Print
You'll love lounging around the house in this soft, slouchy hoodie — but it also feels stylish enough to run around town in. A small, tattoo-inspired rose print adds a playful, punk-rock detail on the chest. Choose from 18 chic colors, like millennial pink, pale apricot, and toffee brown. Available sizes: XS-XL

A Versatile T-Shirt Dress You'll Wear All Year Round
Another essential T-shirt dress made of Daily Ritual's signature jersey fabric, this silky-soft number is comfortable enough to double as a nightgown at home. Cut in a relaxed, minimalist silhouette with a scoop neckline and short sleeves, it comes in eight different colors, including black, slate, and pink. Wear it on its own during spring and summer, or as a layering piece with tights when it's cold. Available sizes: XS-XXL

A Dainty Gold Necklace Engraved With Your Choice Of Initial
Add a personalized monogram to any casual outfit with this gorgeous pendant necklace — engraved with your initial in a simple capitalized font, then plated with your choice of 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold, reviewers say it has the same quality and craftsmanship you'd expect from a far more expensive piece.

A Slim-Fit Mock-Neck Sweater You'll Reach For Constantly
Stylish and comfortable, this mock-neck sweater can be styled so many different ways — throw it on over a pencil skirt and add some heels for work, or pair it with jeans and sneakers for a no-fuss weekend look. The soft knit and slim-yet-relaxed fit ensure maximum cozy comfort. Available sizes: XS-6X

The Two-Pack Of Crewneck Tees Sold In Dozens Of Colors & Prints
Every well-rounded wardrobe includes classic T-shirts in a range of versatile colors — and luckily, these top-rated crewneck tees are sold in packs of two, making it effortlessly simple to round out your collection. Made of a soft, smooth, blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, they come in a near-endless range of color and print combinations. Available sizes: XS-XXL

The Perfect Everyday Tote For Just $15
The price of this oversized tote almost seems too good to be true — made of rich, buttery vegan leather with a subtle pebbled texture, the bag has all the quality and style of one that costs 10 times as much. A tassel on the handle adds a cute, simple detail, while the spacious interior provides plenty of space to stash all your essentials and then some.

A Cozy Hanes Sweatshirt That's Surprisingly Versatile
The definition of classic, this Hanes crewneck sweatshirt is the best kind of basic. Made of soft, breathable cotton blended with recycled polyester, the relaxed, slightly cropped silhouette will pair perfectly with all your skirts, leggings, and other bottoms. Wear it around the house with sweats, or dress it up with heels and skinny jeans for an effortless weekend look. Available sizes: S-XXL

A Classic V-Neck Tee Worth Stocking Up On
An essential building block for so many great outfits, this basic V-neck tee is worth picking up in more than one color. It's made of a soft, breathable jersey fabric that feels lived in and slightly stretchy, and it's sold in 10 versatile colors plus one striped print. Available sizes: 1X-7X

A Classic Crewneck Sweater Sold In Over 40 Stylish Prints
A playful smattering of hearts adds a fun detail to this cotton-blend pullover sweater; pair it with skinny slacks and pumps to mix up your work wardrobe, or throw it on with jeans or cords for an effortless off-duty look. If you're not a fan of the hearts, the classic crewneck is also available in a range of other styles, including solids, stripes, argyle, and leopard. Available sizes: XS-XXL

These Best-Selling Jeggings That Look Exactly Like Real Jeans
For the polished style of jeans with all the comfort of leggings, look no further than these top-rated jeggings — belt loops, pockets, and a faux fly make them look just like "real" pants, while an easy pull-on waist ensures total all-day comfort. Made of a soft cotton-poly blend with plenty of elastane for stretch, reviewers say they retain their slim shape, even after hours of wear. Available sizes: XS-XXL

A Simple, Timeless Dress That'll Always Come In Handy
There's a lot to love about this boat neck jersey dress — the silky softness, the flared, feminine silhouette — but what truly makes this piece special is its endless versatility. Pair it with tights and ballet flats for an easy work outfit, or add sleek stiletto boots and a waist-cinching belt to amp up the glam factor for a night out. Available sizes: XS-XXL

A Slouchy Knit Sweater Covered In Vibrant Color-Blocked Stripes
This cozy crewneck pullover is covered in stylish color-blocked stripes, making it an an easy way to add rich color and texture to any cold-weather look. Knit in a relaxed, slouchy silhouette with dropped shoulders and a slight crop, reviewers say it's remarkably soft and well-made. Available sizes: S-XL

A Versatile Jersey Dress That's Perfect For Layering
Every bit as comfortable as your favorite worn-in T-shirt, this simple jersey tank dress can be styled so many different ways. Wear it under a faded denim jacket with some classic white sneakers for a cool, casual effect, or add chunky combat boots and layers of mixed-metal jewelry to give the look some edge. Available sizes: XS-XXL

A Stylish Straw Hat With Over 2,500 Perfect Five-Star Reviews
Elevate any look with this chic Panama hat — whether you throw it on with jeans and a tee or a pretty printed dress, it makes anything it's paired with feel infinitely more stylish. Reviewers love that it has built-in UPF 30 sun protection, and that a hidden rope inside allows you to adjust the fit.

A Crisp, Classic Button Down That Will Always Be In Style
Everything about this crisp button-down exudes classic style — whether you dress it down with jeans or dress it up with a pencil skirt, it'll instantly make any outfit feel timeless and chic. Made of breathable cotton poplin with a menswear-inspired fit, it's available in a range of 11 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

A Flowy A-Line Skirt With Two Roomy Hidden Pockets
Flouncy and feminine, this vintage-inspired midi skirt will prove equally valuable for work and weekends alike. Designed with a full A-line skirt adorned with a pretty bow at the waist, it has a hidden zipper at the back and roomy pockets at each side. Choose from a range of vibrant solid colors, as well as two different styles of trendy leopard print. Available sizes: S-XXL

A Classic Tank Sold In A Range Of Fun Colors
An essential staple you'll wear in all four seasons, it's worth buying this soft, basic tank top in multiple colors for all your layering needs. It's made of a sweat-wicking material meant to keep you cool and dry when you're working out, but it feels so good against your skin (and the silhouette is so classic), you'll wear it beyond the gym, too. Get it in seven solid, vivid colors, in addition to basic black. Available sizes: 1X-5X

A Warm Fleece-Lined Tank That's Perfect For Layering
This fleece-lined tank top is the perfect cozy layering piece. It's made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend, meaning it's soft and stretchy, and it has a fleece lining underneath for an additional layer of insulation. One fan raved, "It's snug, yet stretchy, it keeps your core warm. I always wear a tank under everything in the winter." Available sizes: Two sizes available

A Little Black Dress That Works For Any Occasion
Styled with a flirty boat neckline and three-quarter sleeves, this soft and simple dress is basic, but not boring — think of it as the perfect blank backdrop to showcase all your boldest accessories. The classic black is essential, but it's also worth picking up a striped version to play up the effortlessly cool French girl appeal. Available sizes: XS-XXL

These Super-Soft Joggers You'll Never Want To Take Off
You'll love lounging around the house in these slouchy-chic knit joggers — lightweight, breath

33 The Thick Slipper Socks That You'll Likely End Up Living In Amazon Dosoni Fuzzy Slipper Socks (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These fuzzy socks are warm and comfortable, just like slippers. The crew socks hit at about the ankle and are "super soft," according to reviewers. Slip them on to keep your toes toasty around the house or wear them under your favorite pair of boots for extra warmth. Available sizes: One Size (Women's 6-10)

34 A RetroGraphic Tee That Already Feels Soft & Lived-In Amazon Amazon Brand - find. Women's Crew Neck T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon Pair this retro-chic graphic tee with a sleek midi skirt one day, then faded boyfriend jeans the next — incredibly comfortable and effortlessly cool, it's one of those fun, versatile pieces you'll wind up wearing more often than you'd expect. Made of acid-washed jersey that feels as soft and lived-in as an old favorite, it's cut in a relaxed fit with slouchy dropped shoulders. Available sizes: 0-18

35 A Pair Of Sleek, Stretchy Yoga Capris In A Cool Camo Print Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Mid-Rise Legging $16 See On Amazon Trendy camo print gives these cropped active leggings an athleisure-chic twist — designed to keep you cool and comfortable through even the toughest workouts, they're stylish enough to wear far beyond the gym, too. If you don't love the camo, they're also sold in several solid colors and subtly accented prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

36 A Soft Surplice Dress That Can Easily Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress $20 See On Amazon Easy to dress up or down, this sweet, simple surplice dress is sure to get plenty of regular wear in all four seasons. The classic fit-and-flare silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and the plunging V-neckline shows off the perfect amount of skin. Plus, it's available in a range of six gorgeous colors — good luck narrowing it down to only one or two. Available sizes: XS-XXL

37 These Comfy Ballet Flats That Come In Wide Sizes, Too Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat $17 See On Amazon Stash a pair of these comfy, foldable ballet flats in your desk or car — after all, you never know when you'll need an emergency footwear swap. Fans say they're comfortable, well-made, and supportive, and love that they're available in wide-width sizes. Plus, they come in tons of chic colors and prints, including leopard, snakeskin, and metallic bronze. Available sizes: 5-15

38 A Silky-Soft Pajama Set Made With Cool, Breathable Bamboo Amazon Latuza Women's V-Neck Sleepwear Pajama Set $24.99 See On Amazon Luxuriously soft and effortlessly chic, this soft, breathable pajama set will instantly elevate your bedtime routine. Made with silky-smooth viscose derived from eco-friendly bamboo, the two-piece set includes flowy, satin-trimmed boxer shorts and a matching V-neck tee. Choose from over 20 colors. Available sizes: S-4X

39 A Pretty Pair Of Wide-Leg Trousers With A Classic Charm Amazon chimikeey High Waisted Palazzo Pants $29 See On Amazon With their high-waisted and wide-leg design, these chic trousers have all the makings of a favorite. Not only are they comfortable and versatile, but they're easy to dress up for just about any occasion, from work to weekends and everywhere in between. Plus, they have pockets and they're available in a variety of cheetah prints and solids! Available sizes: S-XXL