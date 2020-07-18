38 Chic & Cheap Things People Are Going Bananas Over On Amazon

From the never-ending selection to the fact that it doesn't require pants, the benefits to shopping online are vast and well-documented. But online shopping has its drawbacks, too: Without seeing and feeling an item in person, judging its quality often proves difficult. Luckily, if you’re shopping on Amazon, your fellow shoppers can be relied on to help make those judgements. When an item not only manages to get people’s attention, but also receives overwhelmingly positive feedback, odds are it'll be a winner. Case in point: these 38 chic (and cheap!) things people are going bananas over on Amazon. Spanning the categories of fashion and home decor, these stylish finds have already found favor with thousands of Amazon shoppers and TZR editors alike — and now it’s your chance to appreciate them, too.

Whether you're looking for new pieces of jewelry to add to your accessory collection or some gorgeous home accents to update your space, scroll on to shop some of the chicest and most affordable products on Amazon that reviewers are obsessing over right now.

1 An Affordable Version Of That Ubiquitous Leopard Skirt Amazon Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt $29 See on Amazon Even though leopard is a fairly bold print, you'll be amazed by how this slinky slip skirt will pair well with practically anything in your closet: a funky band tee, a strappy bodysuit, a simple white blouse ... you get the idea. It's a near-identical alternative to the iconic Realisation Par skirt that took over our collective Instagram feeds a few summers back — but unlike the original, this one will cost you less than $30. Available sizes: S-XL

2 A Four-Pack Of Hipster Panties Made Of Soft, Stretchy Lace Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's 4-Pack Lace Underwear $21 See on Amazon Lace underwear — like these stretchy hipster panties — are perfect for those times when you want something pretty underneath your clothes, but don't want to sacrifice even an ounce of comfort. Sold in an affordable pack of four, they're made entirely of stretchy nylon lace, and come in either all-black or a range of pretty color combinations. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3 The Best-Selling Swimsuit Reviewers Call "A Miracle" — & It Comes In 42 Stylish Colors & Prints Amazon Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit $17 See on Amazon People are obsessed with this sleek one-piece swimsuit — in more than 4,000 glowing reviews, dozens of women say it "fits like a dream," makes them "feel like a goddess," or call it a "miracle." It's easy to see why the best-selling suit is such a hit: The soft padded cups, waist-accentuating ruching, and sultry mesh cutouts accentuate your figure, while the elegant high neckline keeps things sophisticated. Choose from over 40 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-20

4 A Set Of Two Silky Satin Pillowcases With Over 8,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $10 See on Amazon Thus far, over 8,000 reviewers have left these silky satin pillowcases a glowing review. It's not difficult to understand their appeal — satin pillowcases provide the same benefits for your skin and hair that real silk ones do, and it doesn't hurt that they'll add luxe texture and a gorgeous pop of color to your bedroom decor. Sold in an affordable set of two, they're available in over 20 gorgeous colors, including understated neutrals and bold, vibrant hues.

5 A Hand-Poured Candle That Seems To Last Forever — & It Comes In Dozens Of Unique Scents Amazon Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Candle $15 See on Amazon Of the 8,000 shoppers who left feedback after buying this slow-burning scented candle, more than 5,000 took the time to write a five-star review. Hand-poured in the USA and made with eco-friendly soy wax, it's available in a variety of unique scents, with "Pineapple Evergreen" being a particularly popular option.

6 A Gold-Plated Chain That's Perfect For Any Pendant Amazon KEZEF 18k Gold Chain Necklace $13 See on Amazon This simple Italian-made box chain has a stellar reputation among Amazon shoppers — in nearly 1,600 glowing five-star reviews, fans say it's "super high-quality," "never tarnishes," and note that despite its delicate look, it feels strong enough to support heavy pendants. Made of genuine sterling silver plated in 18-karat gold, it measures 14 inches long and has a secure spring closure.

7 A Versatile Bra Top That's The Best Kind Of Basic Amazon Lemedy Women's Padded Sports Bra $20 See on Amazon Somewhere between a bralette, a cami, and a sports bra, this bra top is practically guaranteed to be a key player in your wardrobe. Made of a stretchy knit fabric with removable padded cups, it comes in a dozen chic color options — and given its versatility, comfort, and stellar 4.6-star rating on Amazon, stocking up on multiples isn't a bad idea. Available sizes: S-XXL

8 These Pretty Bundles Of Hand-Picked Dried Lavender — & They Smell Amazing Amazon Timoo Dried Lavender Bundles $14 See on Amazon There are so many great reasons to display this dried lavender in your home. For one, it's gorgeous, and unlike fresh flowers, it'll never wilt or fade. Plus, lavender is known for its powerful aromatherapeutic properties — try keeping a vaseful in your bedroom to help you relax. It's sold in a set of two hand-picked bundles, with a total of just under 200 stems.

9 An Effortlessly Chic Way To Embrace This Summer's Crochet Trend Amazon Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover Up $18 See on Amazon Breezy and breathable, this tunic-style coverup is an effortlessly chic way to play with this season's crochet trend. While it's perfect for throwing on over your bikini after a swim, you can easily wear it beyond the beach, too: Layer it over a simple slip dress or cami for a laid-back summer look, or take advantage of its sheerness to show off a pretty bra. Available sizes: S-XL

10 A Stylish Straw Sun Hat With Built-In UPF Sun Protection Amazon Lanzom Brim Straw Hat $23 See on Amazon This stylish straw Panama hat will instantly elevate any summer outfit, whether you're relaxing on the beach or enjoying a picnic in the park. Its wide brim and built-in UPF sun protection mean it's an excellent backup to your regular sunscreen, too. Made of paper straw blended with a hint of polyester for durability, it comes in a wide range of colors, each trimmed with a colorful ribbon or thin leather belt.

11 A Chic Button-Down Blouse That'll Go From Work To Weekend With Ease Amazon ECOWISH Casual Leopard Tunic $24 See on Amazon Animal prints practically function as neutrals — but while this leopard print blouse will pair well with everything in your closet, it's infinitely more fun than a basic black or white top. Tuck it into a pencil skirt and wear it to work, or throw it on with jeans for a pretty, polished look. Choose from five iterations of animal print in different colors. Available sizes: S-3X

12 A Modern-Looking Aromatherapy Diffuser With A Built-In LED Nightlight Amazon Hathaspace Marble Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser $35 See on Amazon Unlike many popular competitors, this faux marble aromatherapy diffuser won't be an eyesore in your home. Compact and quiet, the user-friendly device can run continuously for up to 18 hours, after which it'll shut off automatically. Plus, if you skip the step of adding essential oil, it still functions as a cool mist humidifier, and it even has a built-in dimmable LED lamp with seven color options.

13 A Lace-Trimmed Cami You Can Wear All Year Round Amazon Romwe Lace Criss Cross Tank Top $13 See on Amazon The strappy criss-crossed detail adds striking visual interest to this versatile lace-trimmed camisole — pair it with jeans and a blazer when it's cold out, or throw it on with denim cutoffs for an easy summer outfit. Featuring a plunging V-neckline and thin spaghetti straps, it's made of a silky fabric with no added stretch, and cut in a relaxed silhouette with a hip-grazing tunic length. Available sizes: 1X-5X

14 This Cool, Motion-Activated Nightlight For Under Your Bed Amazon Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See on Amazon This motion-activated LED light is one of those seemingly small purchases that will likely end up improving your life in a big way. Designed to attach to the bottom of your bed frame, the 5-foot-long light will automatically turn on to light your path if you get up in the middle of the night. Plus, it can be set to shut off either 30 seconds or 10 minutes after it's activated, so you won't have to worry about it wasting energy when you're not around.

15 A Rotating Makeup Organizer That's Customizable & Sleek Amazon AmeiTech Rotating Makeup Organizer $27 See on Amazon Keeping your makeup collection neat and organized is notoriously difficult — but this rotating makeup organizer makes the task far less daunting, at least according to more than 1,000 satisfied Amazon reviewers. Not only can it be rotated a full 360 degrees, but also, its shelves can easily be rearranged or height-adjusted to best suit your needs. Made of clear, hard plastic, fans say it's durable, stylish, and easy to wipe clean.

16 A Weighted Eye Pillow Filled With Dried Lavender Buds Amazon Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow $13 See On Amazon This eye pillow is stuffed with dried lavender buds for a relaxing dose of aromatherapy, plus flax seeds, which provide a gentle, sedating weight. Not only does the smooth silk construction feel lovely, but it’s also safe to pop in the freezer or microwave for an extra soothing sensation. Lay it over your eyes during savasana at the end of a yoga class, or to help you unwind before bed. It’s available in several jewel tones in addition to the amethyst pictured above, like gold, emerald, and sapphire.

17 An Easy-To-Install Curtain Of Twinkling String Lights Amazon Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain Lights $15 See on Amazon This curtain of twinkling string lights makes it easy to transform any indoor or outdoor space into a cozy, whimsical sanctuary. Featuring 300 tiny LED-powered bulbs, their warm light feels soft, romantic, and a tiny bit magical. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, fans love how the lights are durable and waterproof, and how the curtain-style design makes them "super easy to put up." Plus, they have eight different light-up settings, including classic twinkles, waves, and slow fade.

18 A Simple Hanging Organizer With Tons Of Possible Uses Amazon Kingree Over the Door Organizer $10 See on Amazon Use this chic hanging organizer to store office supplies, beauty products, cords and electrics, or hair accessories — thanks to its simple, versatile design, the possible uses never seem to end. Featuring two large pockets and three smaller pockets, it's made with a sturdy cotton-linen blend fabric, and coated with a moisture-proof PU finish for added durability.

19 A Slouchy V-Neck Tee That Comes In Tons Of Colors & Prints Amazon MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt $10 See on Amazon There’s no such thing as owning too many basic tees — in fact, this simple, chic V-neck is so essential, it’s worth buying in multiples, at least according to hundreds of enthusiastic reviewers. Cut in a relaxed silhouette that looks great tucked or untucked, the simple design has slouchy rolled sleeves, a deep V-neckline, and a single patch pocket on the chest. Choose from 45 colors and prints, including several tie-dye options. Available sizes: S-XXL

20 These Chunky Gold Hoops That Look Heavy, But Aren't Amazon PAVOI Lightweight Hoop Earrings $14 See on Amazon Plated in gleaming 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold, these chunky hoop earrings only look heavy. Because they're completely hollow inside, they're actually super lightweight, even the larger 50-millimeter style. Reviewers say they're well-made and feel expensive, noting that they come packaged in a nice jewelry box and would make a lovely gift. "I wear these with my solid gold jewelry and the color is identical," one person commented. "You would never know these are not real gold."

21 A Chic, Rose Gold Grip For Your Phone Amazon PopSockets: PopGrip with Swappable Top $15 See on Amazon Once you have a PopSocket, you'll wonder why you didn't buy one sooner. After all, you probably spend a lot of time holding your phone, so why not make doing so as comfortable as possible? Plus, having a better grip on your device can make it easier to take photos, watch videos, and more. This one in particular is an ideal option for commitment-phobes, since the rose gold top can be popped off and swapped out for a different color or design.

22 The Boho-Chic Mini Dress You'll End Up Living In Year-Round Amazon Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress $25 See on Amazon You’ll want to live in this billowy mini dress all summer long — in fact, add tights and a pair of boots, and it’ll easily work for fall and winter, too. Cut in a relaxed empire-waist silhouette, it has a flouncy tiered skirt and long blouson sleeves. Add some cool cowboy boots to play up the boho aesthetic, or wear it with chunky flatform slides to give the look more edge. It comes in 38 chic colors and prints, including several short-sleeved options. Available sizes: S-XXL

23 A Deluxe Set Of Hair Clips In Tons Of Gorgeous Styles — & Each One Will Cost You Mere Pennies Amazon Cehomi Assorted Hair Clips (Set of 20) $10 See on Amazon Each of the hair clips in this set is so striking and unique — and given that the entire 20-piece set costs less than $10, it's hard to imagine a more affordable way to upgrade your accessory game. Reviewers, for their part, are certainly impressed — based on feedback from more than 1,200 shoppers, the clips have earned a near-perfect rating of 4.6 stars.

24 An Easy, Painless Alternative To Tweezing, Waxing, Or Threading Amazon Kingwell Painless Hair Remover Shaver $15 See On Amazon If you can't make it to the salon and tweezing isn't your thing, why not give this electric hair remover a shot? An effortless way to clean up your brows and any other unwanted facial hair, the user-friendly device has two rotating stainless steel blades that provide a clean, smooth trim with zero pain. There's no need to worry about accidentally cutting yourself, since the blade is designed with a foolproof protective cover.

25 These Chic Polarized Sunnies That Look Expensive — But Aren't Amazon SOJOS Round Polarized Sunglasses $14 See on Amazon It's rare enough to find any polarized sunglasses at this price point, let alone a pair as stylish as these. It should come as no surprise, then, that Amazon reviewers are obsessed — in over 1,300 glowing reviews, fans praise their excellent quality, noting that they have sturdy, durable frames, crystal-clear lenses, and even come with a drawstring carrying pouch and cleaning cloth.

26 A Gorgeous Leather Tote — & It's Only $15 Amazon Dreubea Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $15 See on Amazon It's hard to believe this best-selling tote is actually this affordable — made of pebbled vegan leather that feels supple and expensive, it has the luxe look and feel of a timeless designer piece. The roomy interior has plenty of space for all the essentials, including a laptop. Plus, it's available in over 40 colors, including neutrals, brights, and even a few metallics. "I love the tassel detail," one reviewer gushed. "This bag looks so much more expensive than it really is, and I get compliments on it all the time."

27 A Set Of Three Live Plants That'll Purify The Air — & They're Already Potted In Stylish Planters Amazon Costa Farms Clean Air Planter $29 See on Amazon These air-purifying house plants are proof that you really can buy anything on Amazon. It might seem crazy, but it's pretty legit. The seller, Costa Farms, has earned the trust of thousands of Amazon shoppers, because they consistently deliver live, healthy plants in excellent condition. Garnering over 1,500 glowing reviews thus far, this particular offering includes three small plants, which are chosen by the seller for their air-purifying properties, and arrive pre-potted in attractive 4-inch planters.

28 The Trendy High-Cut Bikini That Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of Amazon OMKAGI High Waist Bikini $24 See on Amazon The high-leg silhouettes that dominated '80s swimwear are back in a big way this season — and this bandeau bikini makes it easy to fall in love with the look for yourself. The number-one best-selling bikini set on Amazon, hundreds of fans say it's "a dream," "so perfect," and "looks good on everyone." Best of all, it comes in 33 solid colors and of-the-moment prints, including tie-dye, neons, and chartreuse-tinged python. Available sizes: S-XL

29 A Set Of Cheap StudsThat Won't Irritate Sensitive Ears Amazon Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Earrings $11 See on Amazon Every jewelry collection needs simple, timeless earrings that go with every outfit and work for any occasion. This five-pair set of cubic zirconia studs makes it effortlessly simple to round out your collection — and despite its affordable price, 90% of reviewers gave the set a positive rating, saying the earrings are well-made, attractive, and great for sensitive ears. "I have really sensitive ears, so it's difficult to find a decent pair that works for me," one person shared. "These are awesome!"

30 A Luxuriously Soft Throw That'll Make Any Space Feel Cozier Amazon Bourina Knitted Throw Blanket $24 See on Amazon How gorgeous is this vibrant, texture-rich throw? It'll instantly elevate any space, whether you use it in a bedroom, a living room, or even draped over a chair in your office or on the porch. Trimmed with fringe with a textured design on one side, it's available in two sizes and 20 gorgeous colors, making it easy to find the ideal style to complement any room.

31 These Waist-Cinching Belts That Will Make The Most Of Your Existing Wardrobe Amazon WERFORU Skinny Waist Belts $8 See on Amazon Sold in a set of four colors to complement any outfit, these vintage-inspired belts will inspire you to wear the pieces in your closet in entirely new ways. Use them to cinch the waist on tunics, dresses, and jumpsuits, add shape to billowy pieces, or dress up skirts and pants — given that they'll cost you a mere $2 a pop, it's hard to imagine a more efficient way to maximize your wardrobe. Available sizes: 26"-32", 33"-42"

32 A Set of Velvet Pillow Covers With A Playful Pom-Pom Trim Amazon Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers $14 See on Amazon Swapping out your throw pillows is one of the easiest and most effective ways to switch up your decor — and thanks to these top-rated throw pillow covers, it's affordable to do, too. The covers, which come in a set of two in a range of gorgeous colors, are made of a luxe velvet fabric and trimmed with playful pom-pom tassels. They also have a hidden zipper that makes them easy to take on and off, for added convenience.

33 A Gorgeous Turkish Towel That's Perfect For The Beach Amazon WETCAT Original Turkish Beach Towel $20 See on Amazon Consider this the perfect beach towel. Turkish towels are always a great choice for the beach; compared to regular terry, the smooth cotton they're made with dries more quickly, is less likely to collect sand, and is compact enough to fit more easily in your tote. What sets this one apart is its beach-ready size — measuring a generous 38 by 71 inches, it's far larger than a standard Turkish towel.

34 A Flouncy, Tiered Mini Skirt That's Comfortable & Cute Amazon Relipop Flared Polka Dot Skirt $19 See on Amazon With its playful tiered ruffles and twirl-worthy silhouette, this flouncy knit mini skirt is so fun to wear. Better still, it’s also super comfortable, thanks to its unrestrictive design, stretchy drawstring waistband, and light, breathable fabric. Plus, it comes in dozens of trendy prints and solid colors, including dainty vintage florals and monochromatic leopard. Available sizes: S-XXL

35 These Stretchy Mesh Sneakers That'll Fit Comfortably From Day One Amazon YILAN Women's Breathable Fashion Sneakers $10 See on Amazon Wearing these athletic shoes makes walking fun. They’re so cushy and comfortable, you’ll feel like you’re stepping on clouds. And because they have mesh uppers, they’re super light and breathable, too. Plus, because their mesh uppers are super stretchy, they’ll instantly mold to the unique shape of your foot, making them a particularly great option if you have wide feet or bunions. Factor in their affordable price tag, and you’ll be tempted to buy a pair in all 15 colors. Available sizes: 6-11

36 These Ponte Knit Leggings That Look Like "Real" Pants Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $12 See on Amazon The ponte knit fabric with which these leggings are made is thicker and more substantial than most knit leggings, giving them the sleek, polished look and feel of "real" pants. Reviewers can't seem to get enough, with several reporting that they even wear theirs to work. Plus, they're available in nine chic colors — don't be surprised if you wind up buying them all. "For $20, I got the nicest pair of leggings I have ever owned," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long, extra-long)

37 This Best-Selling Cami That's Super Comfy & Versatile Amazon BLENCOT Button Down Tank Top $7 See on Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, reviewers say this button-down cami is worth owning in every color. Timeless and versatile, it has buttons down the front, a V-neckline, and adjustable spaghetti straps. It's unrestrictive enough to be comfortable on hot summer days, yet is perfect for layering under your favorite jackets or cardigans when the weather gets cold. Choose from 10 solid colors or six trendy prints. Available sizes: S-XXL