Ah, office dress codes: the bane of comfort-loving fashion girls everywhere. While many workplaces are loosening up when it comes to what’s deemed professional, most still won’t be thrilled if you show up in your sweatpants. Unless, of course, you’re sneaky about it: In reality, you can get away with wearing comfy joggers to work — the key is going for elevated pairs that look more polished than sporty. The best joggers to wear to work tend to have design features that mimic more traditional workwear; they’re cut like classic dress pants, for example, or are made of the same comfy twill as your favorite trousers. Color and print can also make a huge difference — throw on some plaid joggers with a blazer and ankle boots, and you’ll look right at home in just about any office.

Still not convinced you can get away with joggers at work? Scrolling through this edit will likely change your mind. Below, you’ll find 11 pairs of polished, work-appropriate joggers for every style and budget, including at least one truly dressy pair that could work in even a more conservative office setting. You’ll also find a few more fashion-forward options that would be perfect for a more casual workplace, as well as networking events and date nights.

Ready to make all your coworkers jealous? Read on to shop the best joggers on Amazon to add to your work wardrobe.

1. A Pair Of Comfy Joggers In A Stylish Windowpane Print SweatyRocks High Waist Joggers $21 Amazon See On Amazon A classic windowpane print gives these joggers a polished look that's totally office-appropriate. Cut in a slim, high-rise silhouette with a comfy drawstring waist, they'll pair perfectly with ankle boots, a blazer, and a turtleneck. Plus, while you'll love them for work, the versatile design will work well in plenty of off-duty looks, as well. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available styles: 19

2. These Leather Joggers That'll Seamlessly Transition From Day To Night [BLANKNYC] Vegan Drawstring Jogger $97 Amazon See On Amazon Leather anything tends to look elevated — not least these buttery-soft joggers from Blank NYC. Crafted from the most premium-quality, supple vegan leather, their straight-leg, mid-rise silhouette feels effortlessly cool and will go with nearly anything. Wear them to work with a blazer layered over a simple T-shirt, then later, ditch the tee and wear your blazer over a lacy bra or bustier for an of-the-moment party outfit. Available sizes: 24-31

3. A Pair Of Paperbag-Waist Joggers With A Tapered Fit ShoSho Loose Fit Jogger Harem Pants $15 Amazon See On Amazon So many features of these joggers help them feel elevated and polished: the slim, tapered fit; the preppy plaid print; the high-rise paperbag waist finished with a pretty bow. Pair them with pumps and a crisp white button-down, and nobody will guess you're basically wearing sweatpants to work. "I love these pants!" one reviewer gushed. "So soft, comfortable, high waisted, decent-sized pockets. I've washed them at least 10 times now and they still feel brand new." Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/styles: 21

4. These Denim Levi's Joggers With A Built-In Belt Levi's Belted Jet Set Joggers $40 Amazon See On Amazon The belted version of Levi's popular Jet Set Joggers is arguably even more versatile than the originals, since the bow-style belt makes them easier to dress up. Made of durable twill with a touch of added stretch, they have a classic look that'll pair well with all your work staples, from cozy knits to blazers to button-downs and more. Oh, and if you don't see your size, you can find more options here. Available sizes: XS-XL; 16-24

Available colors: 2

5. A Pair Of High-Waisted Joggers With A Pretty Bow Detail Bailey 44 Cropped Ankle Zip Jogger $130 Amazon See On Amazon Pretty and polished, these cropped joggers from Bailey 44 will look right at home in any workplace, including a more conservative office setting. Welt pockets and belt loops make them look more like "real" pants than sportier joggers, and the sash-style belt highlights your waist with a sweet bow. They're destined to be an MVP in your work wardrobe, but they're also easy to style for anything from casual cocktail parties to date nights. Available sizes: XS-L

Available colors: 2

6. These Comfy Joggers That Look Like Classic Work Pants Hanna Nikole Plus Size Casual Jogger Pants $24 Amazon See On Amazon Belt loops, real pockets, and a zipper closure topped off with a button make these joggers look more like dress pants than sweats. They still have all the comfort of sweats, though, since they have a relaxed, unrestrictive fit, lots of added stretch, and an elastic panel on the back of the waistband. They're great for work, but you'll also love wearing them with your favorite tops on the weekends. Available sizes: 16-24

Available colors: 2

7. The Fan-Favorite Joggers That Come In Office-Friendly Prints ALWAYS Drawstring Joggers $16 Amazon See On Amazon The gray plaid print makes these joggers feel slightly preppy — and total work-appropriate. That said, they'll look equally chic with a cool denim jacket or hoodie on the weekends, and given their comfy drawstring waist and stretchy fabric, you'll have no problem living in them all week long. It's also worth noting that these literally come in too many colors, prints, and styles to count, many of which could also work in a professional setting. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors/styles: 135

8. These Cargo-Style Joggers That Literally Go With Everything Joe's Jeans Cargo Jogger Pant $178 Amazon See On Amazon These cool cargo joggers from Joe's Jeans are practically guaranteed to be staples in your wardrobe — not just for work, but for every day of the week. Made of lightweight twill in the prettiest shade of sage green, they have six pockets: welt pockets in the back, cargo pockets at the sides, and roomy porkchop pockets at the hips. Though you can easily dress these down, they're super easy to dress up with a button-down blouse and heels. Available sizes: 23-31

9. A Pair Of Lightweight Joggers Made Of Eco-Friendly Lyocell Daily Ritual Lyocell Welt-Pocket Jogger $29 Amazon See On Amazon Utility-inspired details and a slouchy-chic fit give these versatile joggers major style points. Outfitted with four functional pockets — two in the back, two in the front — they're made of 100% lyocell, the naturally durable, breathable fabric that sustainable brands like Reformation tout as their holy grail. These are probably better suited to more casual offices, but once again, with the right top and shoes, you can definitely make them feel dressy. Available sizes: 4-16

Available colors: 6

10. These Investment-Worthy Joggers That'll Never Go Out Of Style J Brand Arkin Joggers $228 Amazon See On Amazon Sure, these chino-style joggers from J Brand are a touch pricier than some of the other picks on this list. But when you think about how timeless and versatile they are, it's clear the investment will quickly pay for itself. From their slim, polished fit to the utility-chic zippers at the ankles, everything about them feels classic and effortless, whether you dress them up for work or sub them in on the weekends when you could use a break from jeans. Plus, they look exactly like real pants — nobody will guess you're basically wearing sweats. Available sizes: 23-32

11. A Pair Of Luxe Velvet Joggers That Feel Impossibly Soft Conceited Premium Ultra Soft Velvet Joggers $22 Amazon See On Amazon These velour joggers are like the grown-up older sister of those Juicy Couture sweats you probably owned a decade ago. The luxe material is impossibly soft and sumptuous, and has a rich look that makes them surprisingly easy to dress up. Pair them with heels and an oversized sweater or blazer for a cool way to add some texture to your work wardrobe. "They are super soft and the colors are bright and rich," one reviewer reported, adding, "I love how you can dress them up for work or just be comfy in them." Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors: 9