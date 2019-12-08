Whether it's a rainy spring day or a cold winter night, there are few better feelings than being cozy and snug. And thanks to the popularity of cozy-chic fashion trends (like teddy fleece coats, silky pajama sets, gigantic scarves, and sherpa-lined everything), you no longer have to choose between feeling snug and looking stylish. Case in point? These 34 cozy finds on Amazon that you'll want to live in, because they're not just comfortable — they're cute, too.

Ahead, you'll find an editor-curated selection of wardrobe staples — from soft knit layering pieces to super stylish jumpsuits — and loungewear you'll actually feel confident in, all of which put comfort first. Fleece, cashmere, wool, and sherpa make frequent appearances on this list, but there are plenty of lighter-weight pieces made from soft cotton and silky jersey that'll take you through spring and summer, too. And, since the majority of these cozy finds are available on Amazon Prime, you can be snuggling up in them in as little as two days, thanks to that handy two-day shipping.

Scroll on to discover 34 of the coziest clothes and accessories on Amazon right now, whether you're looking for a lightweight sleeping shirt to keep you comfortable in the heat or a super snug pair of cashmere pants to take on your next skiing trip.

1 A Plaid Bathrobe Lined With Soft, Plush Fleece Amazon Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe $35 See On Amazon Never shiver as you step out of the shower again with this cozy, fleece-lined bathrobe available in a few classic plaids. It’ll feel like wearing the comfiest fleece throw and has two deep pockets to keep your hands toasty, too. Available sizes: XS — XL

2 Some Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants Sold In Assorted Neutral Colors Amazon Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Sweatpants $36 See On Amazon Your go-to sweatpants have nothing on this sherpa-lined pair. The adjustable drawstring waist, elastic ankle cuffs, and cotton exterior are perfect for lazy Sundays spent on the couch. Choose from black, gray, light gray, and navy. Available sizes: XS — XXL

3 Memory Foam Slippers With Fuzzy Faux Fur Lining Amazon Donpapa Women's Slipper $24 See On Amazon Your feet take a beating during the day, which is why they deserve these memory foam slippers. The memory foam cushioning makes them extra plush and supportive, while a fuzzy fleece lining keeps your feet extra warm when it's cold. And since they're made with non-slip soles for outdoor and indoor wear, they won't get ruined if you wear them to grab your mail. Available sizes: M — XL

4 The Softest, Chicest Pair Of Pajamas You'll Want To Live In Amazon Ekouaer Long Sleeve Loungewear $46 See On Amazon A soft, matching pajama set is the easiest way to elevate your bedtime routine (but let's face it: with a pair as chic as these, you'll be spending all weekend in them, too). Made of the softest blend of viscose and elastane for a little stretch, these luxe pajamas come in 44 gorgeous colors. With nearly 8,000 five-star ratings, this set is an Amazon shopper’s fave. “This set was perfect,” one reviewer wrote. “The material is soft, has vibrant colors, and fit as expected.” Available sizes: XS — XL

5 A Multi-Pack Of Thick, Winter-Inspired Socks Amazon JOYCA & Co. Women's Multicolor Socks (3-5 Pairs) $15 See On Amazon Is there anything better than a pair of thick winter socks? These multi-packs from JOYCA & Co. come in a wide range of patterns and designs, but are only available in one size that fits most. They're made of a wool/cotton blend, so your feet stay comfortable and warm, while fun, winter-inspired prints give them a cozy, festive design.

6 A Comfy-Chic Jumpsuit That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $24 See On Amazon This easy-breezy jumpsuit is the epitome of comfy-chic. Designed with jogger-style pants, an elasticated tie waist, and a scoop neck, it's the perfect combination of comfort and polish. It’ll become your new go-to for loungey weekends and working from home, but it’s surprisingly easy to dress up, too — just add a pair of boots, a chunky sweater, and some great jewelry, and you’re good to go for errands or a casual dinner. Available sizes: XS — 6X

7 A Casual Fleece You'll Always Want To Throw On Amazon ECHOINE Fleece Pullover $31 See On Amazon Animal print is having a moment again; combine this pullover's on-trend print with its comfort factor, and you'll wind up reaching for it again and again. The faux-fur sherpa texture is soft, yet lightweight enough for layering — and if you don't love the leopard, you can also get it in solids, two-tones, and color-blocked prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 A Slouchy Beanie Made Of 100% Cashmere Amazon Fishers Finery Women's Beanie $40 See On Amazon It's time to toss out your tired old beanie and upgrade to this luxe option. Made of 100% cashmere to keep your head and ears oh-so warm, it comes in seven different colors — black, cappuccino, charcoal, navy, eggplant, iron, and pebble.

9 A Hoodie That's Lined With Warm Sherpa Amazon Yeokou Sherpa-Lined Hoodie $40 See On Amazon This zip-up hoodie feels like wearing a blanket around your shoulders — all thanks to the cozy, warm sherpa fabric inside. It also has two insulated pockets, ribbed cuffs, a drawstring, and five different colors to choose from. No wonder its 1,500-plus reviewers have called it their "new favorite hoodie" and the "best sweatshirt [they've] ever owned!" Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Long Plus-Sized Cardigan — With Pockets Amazon Shiaili Long Cardigan $34 See On Amazon Cozy enough to wear around the house but stylish enough to travel or run errands in, this oversized cardigan is a must for any wardrobe. It also has a classic cable-knit pattern along the opening, not to mention two big pockets to hold your phone, tissues, wallet, TV remote — whatever. It comes in both black and gray. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

11 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Lined In Cozy Fleece Amazon SATINA High Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings $15 See On Amazon What's cozier than a pair of stretchy, high-waisted leggings? A pair of stretchy, high-waisted leggings that are lined with fleece. Despite the fleece lining, they still create a smooth silhouette — as one reviewer confirmed,“They felt light & slinky, but when I stepped into them…cozy, warm, magical bliss hugged my legs!” Choose from 12 colors, including neutrals, brights, and pastels. Available sizes: One Size

12 Fleece-Lined UGG Socks Amazon UGG Women's W Vanna Check Fleece Lined Sock $24 See On Amazon With a soft fleece interior, these UGG socks may be the warmest pair you ever put on. They come in three color combinations — pink and charcoal, charcoal and white, and Burgundy and white — and are one-size fits all. And since they're 8.5 inches tall, they're great to wear under boots.

13 A Teddy-Fleece Jacket That's Perfect For Bundling Up In Amazon Besshopie Fuzzy Fleece Cardigan Jacket $41 See On Amazon Get it on the teddy trend with this plush, cozy coat. Made of a fuzzy, polyester-cotton fleece material, it has a medium-weight thickness and to-the-knee length. Choose from a variety of colors, including khaki, camel, chocolate brown, olive green, and more. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 A Fun, Furry Pair Of Open-Toe Slippers Amazon Halluci Women's Slippers $24 See On Amazon These open-toe slippers will keep your feet warm without overheating them. They're cushioned with memory foam, have a cute, cross-style design, and come in an assortment of muted colors. And, thanks to their indoor/outdoor soles, they can withstand a quick trek outside. Available sizes: S — XL

15 A Soft Sweater With A Cool Color-Blocked Design Amazon Goodthreads V-Neck Sweater $20 See On Amazon Casual and comfy yet versatile and chic, this is another sweater worth adding to your collection of cozy, no-fuss staples — especially since color-blocking with primary shades is especially on trend right now. It can be easily dressed up with jewelry or dressed down with sneakers, but the winning details here are the extra-wide hems and stylish V-neck. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

16 Fitted Joggers Made Of Cashmere & Wool Amazon DAIMIDY Women's Cashmere Joggers $43 See On Amazon Can't decide between leggings and sweats? These cashmere and wool joggers are the perfect blend of both. Sold in six colors, they're snug, warm, and have a cute cable knit detail up the sides. These are about to become your new go-to pants for running errands when it's chilly out. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17 This Cozy Cropped Pull-Over In Over 25 Colors Amazon ZAFUL Cropped Faux-Fur Pull-Over $34 See On Amazon The cropped trend pairs especially well with high-waisted leggings and jeans — and this pull-over comes in over 25 colors and patterns. While some of them are sherpa and some of them are waffle-knit, they all have a partial zipper and elastic cuffs for convenience and comfortability. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

18 These Lined Leggings That Could Pass For Slacks Amazon Yogipace Fleece-Lined Yoga Pants $40 See On Amazon What's not to love about these yoga pants from Yogipace? The fabric is super stretchy, yet opaque. The inside is lined with fleece for added warmth. The waistband is extra-thick to prevent rolling, and the straight-leg silhouette is even "too nice to wear as exercise pants and I wear them to work," one reviewer wrote. Available size: X-Small - XX-Large (in multiple inseams)

19 A Thick, Cozy Robe At A Great Price Amazon NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe $23 See On Amazon The beauty of this bathrobe? It's luxurious and plush but rings up at just under $23. Reviewers have called it "LUXURIOUS" and "super soft and fluffy," but note that despite its thick design, it's not bulky. Choose from a variety of solid colors and fun prints. Available sizes: S — XL

20 A Teddy-Fleece Sweatshirt With A Cool Asymmetrical Zipper Amazon KIRUNDO 2019 Women’s Winter Lapel Sweatshirt $29 See On Amazon Another on-trend teddy-fleece buy, this pullover sweater has a cool, asymmetric zip detail that sets it apart from other similar styles. Available in 11 different colors and patterns, it'll keep you so cozy and warm on chilly fall and winter days. Available sizes: S — XL

21 A Cashmere Sweater & Pant Set Amazon State Cashmere Women’s Sweater/Pants $135 See On Amazon Get in on the athleisure trend with this cashmere pant and sweater set. Wear it inside with your favorite slippers, or outside with your coolest pair of sneakers. (it's also the perfect set for traveling in). Made of 100% sustainable cashmere, it's stylish and so, so soft. The only downside is that you do have to purchase each piece in the set separately. Available sizes: S — XL

22 A Stylish Update On The Classic Columbia Hoodie Amazon Columbia Women's Hoodie $57 See On Amazon A more stylish update on the classic Columbia hoodie, this one has a hood that buttons up so your neck and head stay totally warm, plus a cool, subtle zig-zag design. It's sold in eight different colors and even has spacious pockets. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

23 An Iconic Pair Of Velour Sweats Amazon ALWAYS Velour Joggers $18 See On Amazon They might be synonymous with early '00s fashion, but there's no denying the comfort of a classic pair of velour joggers. They're snug at the ankle, have a drawstring waist, and come in just about any color (or pattern) you could want. But don't worry — there's no branding across the bum on this pair. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 A Cozy Henley Hoodie With A Slouchy, Relaxed Fit Amazon Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Hooded Henley $14 See On Amazon A classic, slouchy henley is a wardrobe staple. This one has a relaxed fit and V-neckline, so it looks a bit dressier than your standard hooded sweatshirt, while the spandex in the fabric gives it a healthy dose of stretch. Choose from three colors: black, navy, and gray. Available sizes: XL — 7XL

26 A Basic Fleece Pullover That's Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece $20 See On Amazon Casual yet cute, this Hanes fleece pullover is basic in the best way. Despite its sweatshirt-like look, it’s surprisingly versatile: you’ll love wearing it around the house, but it can also be dressed up with a pair of skinny jeans, a belt, and heeled boots. Get it in nine colors. Available sizes: S — XXL

27 Merino Wool Thermal Leggings For When It's Extra Cold Out Amazon MERIWOOL Womens Wool Pants $60 See On Amazon A must-have for anyone who hikes, skiis, runs, or spends a lot of time outdoors, these Meriowool pants will keep your legs comfortable and warm in even the most frigid of temps (that said, you might find yourself wearing them around the house and on trips into town, too). Made of 100% merino wool, they come in an assortment of solid colors, plus a fun striped option (pictured). Available sizes: XS — L

28 An Essential Jersey Long-Sleeve Shirt Amazon Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Tunic $14 See On Amazon When it comes to cozy outfits, silky-soft knits are the foundation on which they’re based. That’s why it’s worth stocking up on this long-sleeve T-shirt. Constructed with elastane, they’re made of the softest jersey material you’ll find, while their classic, scoop-neck design can be rocked on its own or as a layering piece. Choose from 22 solid colors and prints. Available sizes: XS — XXL

29 A Classic Champion Hoodie Sold In Six Colors Amazon Champion Women's Reverse Weave Pullover Hood $57 See On Amazon Over the past few years, Champion has had a major comeback to the fashion space. Practical, comfortable, and stylish at the same time, their classic reverse weave hoodie is a modern essential. Available in six colors (ranging from light pink to pitch black), the hoodie gets softer and softer with each wash. Available sizes: XS — XXL

30 Fitted Gloves Made Of 100% Pure Cashmere Amazon Fishers Finery Women's Cashmere Gloves $40 See On Amazon Cashmere gloves — enough said, right? Not only are these chic, soft, and oh-so warm, but they’re also relatively affordable given that they’re made of 100 percent cashmere. Get them in seven colors, and maybe pick up a pair for someone else; they make a perfect, practical gift.

31 Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Surprisingly Spacious Pocket Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings $31 See On Amazon For many, leggings are a wardrobe staple — but they’re not always up to the task of keeping you warm. This pair changes things, though: they’re lined with fleece, which also makes them great for layering when you’re skiing, while the high waist rounds out the warm, full-length design. Spandex gives them a boost of much-needed stretch, while a handy pocket is spacious enough to hold essentials like your phone. Choose from 23 colors. Available sizes: XS — 3X

32 A Classic Fleece Zip-Up Sold In Over 15 Colors Amazon Columbia Women's Zip Jacket $30 See On Amazon A must-have for any casual outing, this classic Columbia zip-up can be worn as a sweater or jacket. Made of polyester-fleece, it has a high neck, spacious zip pockets, and comes in tons of different colors. Choose from classics like grey, white, and black, or pick one of the many pretty pastel shades. Available sizes: petite X-small — 3X

33 A Beanie With A Classic Cable Knit Stitching Amazon C.C Trendy Cable Knit Beanie $13 See On Amazon This beanie is made to be your cold weather essential, receiving high praise from over 36,000 reviewers for being “well made and high quality” and being “soft and warm”. Great for everyday wear and for outdoor activities, the classic, sturdy construction of this cable-knit beanie will likely make you want to order several. Choose from over 100 (!) color options.

34 A Lumberjack-Chic Sweatshirt Made Of Cozy Fleece Flannel Amazon Angashion Women's Long Sleeve Sweatshirt $33 See On Amazon Sold in three plaid prints (grey and white, red and black, or brown and beige), this fleece pullover is the definition of rugged-chic. It’s the perfect cozy piece to pair with all your leggings and jeans once the weather turns chilly. Available sizes: S — XL