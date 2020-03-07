34 Comfortable Pieces That Look Great On Everyone & Under Are $30 On Amazon

While the athleisure craze that dominated the past decade is by no means over, the fashion set is once again redefining what comfortable clothing looks like today. Today, more and more trendsetters are pairing streetwear staples with more classic pieces, like blazers layered over hoodies and sundresses styled with sneakers. Basically, looking stylish and feeling comfortable is easier than it's ever been before. And with these 34 comfortable pieces from Amazon that are all under $30, it's affordable, too.

The pieces featured in this edit prove that even the most comfortable clothing can look polished and put together. You’ll see timeless styles and classic silhouettes, and lots of skin-friendly, breathable fabrics like rich jersey or cotton. Despite being affordable, these pieces don’t skimp on quality; in fact, our editors hand-picked each one because they look and feel expensive. And, since everything is available on Amazon, and most items are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, you won’t have to wait long to start wearing your new clothes. Better yet, some of these pieces are eligible for Prime Wardrobe, a feature that allows you to try out clothes at home for up to a week before deciding whether to buy them or not. So, you can actually test out how comfortable these pieces are for yourself.

Ready to upgrade your collection of comfy-yet-polished staples? Then keep reading to discover our top 34 picks on Amazon right now.

1 A Casual Everyday V-Neck Sleeveless Dress Amazon Longwu Drawstring Midi Dress $24 See on Amazon It’s soft, jersey-knit fabric may remind you of a well-worn T-shirt, but the drawstring waist and side split hem makes this dress look polished enough to wear to brunch. “I seriously live in this dress, so comfortable and versatile!” Wrote one enthusiastic reviewer. Available sizes: S-2XL

2 A Cover-Up That Doubles As A Menswear-Inspired Tunic Amazon Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit/Beach Cover Up $26 See On Amazon The definition of relaxed elegance, this airy shirt dress can be worn so many different ways. Pair it with sleek leggings or bike shorts and add a thick, waist-cinching belt, or throw it over a bikini as a chic swim cover-up. Choose from 20 different colors and prints, from crisp, classic white to various shades of plaid. Available sizes: S-XXL

3 A Casual-Chic Jumpsuit You Can Easily Dress Up Or Down Amazon LAINAB Short Sleeve Wide-Leg Jumpsuit with Pockets $25 See On Amazon Between the wide, full-length legs and drawstring-cinched waist, this jumpsuit utilizes every trick in the book to visually elongate your figure. Made of rayon and spandex, it has a soft, cozy feel with a nice hint of stretch, and it's even designed with pockets. Dress it up with gold hoop earrings and strappy sandals, or keep it super casual with classic white sneakers. Available sizes: S-XL

4 A Cozy Sweater Dress That Shows Off Your Waist Amazon R.Vivimos Cotton Knitted Tie Waist Sweater Dress $15 See On Amazon A front-facing tie cinches the waist of this knit pencil dress, adding structure and shape to its otherwise simple design. Blouson sleeves add another trendy touch, while a selection of 23 colors makes it easy to find your perfect match. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect five-star review, raving about its quality, fit, and versatility. Available sizes: S-XL

5 A Slouchy Waffle Knit Tee That's Perfect For Casual Days Amazon IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse $10 See On Amazon A stylish alternative to a basic oversized tee, this waffle knit tunic is the definition of comfy-chic. It's cut in a slouchy fit with dropped shoulders, a V-neckline, and buttons down the front. Reviewers love the soft fabric and waffle knit texture, and how the fit can be adjusted depending on how tightly you tie the front. Choose from 21 colors and prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

6 The Perfect 2-Piece Set For All Your Casual, Warm-Weather Occasions Amazon CORSKI Short Sleeve 2-Piece Set $22 How cute is this two-piece set? Perfect for lounging, running errands, or meeting up with friends, it’s as comfy as your favorite pair of pajamas, but a lot more stylish (that’s thanks to details like its purposely oversized fit and button-up neckline). It’s sold in so many cute colors, from neutrals to pastels, but you can also snag it in leopard print. Available sizes: S — XL

7 These Pants That Feel Like Leggings, But Look Like Real Jeans Amazon 89th + Madison Women's Stretch Ankle Pants $22 See On Amazon If you love the look of "real" pants, but feel more comfortable in leggings (who doesn't?), you'll love these popular jeggings. Not only are they almost shockingly affordable, but Amazon reviewers say they're nearly perfect in every way: they're comfortable, have a just-right fit, don't lose their shape, and actually look like real jeans. "I was hesitant because a lot of times jeggings look like....well, jeggings," one reviewer wrote. "These look exactly like jeans, and are sooo comfortable." Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

8 The Perfect Swingy Tee For Everyday Wear Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing T-Shirt $26 See On Amazon Classic stripes play up the soft, swingy silhouette of this top-rated scoop neck tee. The silky-soft jersey fabric it's made with drapes beautifully against skin, creating a look that's relaxed, yet doesn't feel shapeless. It's the perfect everyday essential, and you'll wind up wearing it all-year round — so might as well stock up on a few colors. Available sizes: 1X-7X

9 A Breathable Chiffon Dress For Any Hot Day Amazon YouSexy Chiffon Dress $24 See on Amazon This lightweight chiffon dress can be dressed up with heels or worn as a top when paired with leggings. It’s away-from-the-body fit keeps it comfy while the asymmetrical cut keeps it style-forward. Available sizes: S-XXL

10 The Chicest, Most Comfortable Pair Of Dress Pants You'll Ever Own Amazon GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets $25 See On Amazon These paperbag-waist pants are almost too good to be true. Made of a stretchy, lightweight fabric with an elastic waist and two roomy pockets, they're the epitome of functionality and comfort — but their high waist, self-tie belt, and cropped length makes them super stylish, too. Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough, giving them over 1,500 perfect five-star reviews. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

11 A Classic A-Line Dress Made Of A Soft, Breathable Material Amazon Levaca Flowy Short Sleeve Midi Dress with Belt $26 See On Amazon There's a reason A-line dresses, like this one, literally never go out of style. The classic silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and it works for so many different occasions, from weddings and baby showers to cocktail parties and date nights. Ruffles and a tie-bow at the waist give this dress an especially pretty feel. Available sizes: S-XL

12 These Classic Dress Pants That Are Super Comfortable Amazon Ruby Rd. Millennium Solar Ankle Pant $25 See On Amazon These go-with-everything trousers have all the makings of a classic dress pant, but they’re a lot more comfortable. That’s because they’re made with rayon, nylon, and spandex, which gives them a stretchy, easy-to-move-in feel, and have a wide, elastic waistband for added comfort points. Despite being practically lounge-worthy, they’re still easy to dress up — just add a button-down blouse or a blazer and a pair of stilettos. Available sizes: 6 — 18

13 A Soft, Slouchy Top Made Of Wrinkle-Resistant Jersey Amazon YSYOKOW Women's Casual Long Sleeve Tunic $18 See On Amazon Once you feel how soft this scoop neck tunic top is for yourself, you'll likely want to buy one in all seven colors. As comfy and lived-in as an old favorite, its relaxed, slouchy fit feels effortlessly cool, and it looks good with everything: jeans, shorts, leggings, joggers, even overalls. Plus, the rich, smooth jersey it's made with rarely wrinkles, making it an ideal option for traveling. Available sizes: XS-XXL

14 A Wrap-Style Maxi Dress That’s Sold In So Many Cute Prints Amazon Miessial Summer Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Dress $36 See On Amazon Wrap dresses look amazing on everyone and work for almost any occasion, since they’re easy to dress up or down, so it’s worth keeping a few in your closet. At less than $40, this one is worth stocking up on: It’s sold in dozens of cute prints, from leopard to floral to plaid (pictured), and it has all the right design details that make it feel perfectly of the moment, like fluttery sleeves and a high-low hem. Pair it with strappy heels for your next summer cocktail party, or dress it down with clean white sneakers. Available sizes: 2-4 — 14

15 A Silky Soft Jersey Dress You'll Wear All-Year Round Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Dress $20 See On Amazon Think of this versatile sleeveless dress as the perfect blank canvas for your wardrobe. Wear it on its own, cinched with a belt, layered under a blazer ... the styling options are virtually endless. It's made of pajama-soft jersey that feels amazing against bare skin, and has a seam down the back, a V-neckline, and a curved hem with side slits. Choose from four colors... or just buy them all. Available sizes: 1X-7X

16 The Waffle-Knit Tunic That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With Amazon IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tie Knot Henley Tunic Blouse $21 See On Amazon Another slouchy waffle knit henley that's both comfortable and chic, this long-sleeved version is a true fan-favorite. Fans say it's well-made, super soft, and fits perfectly, giving it over 3,000 glowing positive reviews. "You can tie it tighter around the waist if you want it more form fitting, or looser if you prefer that look," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17 A Classic T-Shirt Dress That Can Be Styled Endless Ways Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress $21 See On Amazon Equal parts comfortable and chic, this minimalist T-shirt dress is the best kind of basic. Pair it with chunky combat boots or sneakers; layer it under a blazer or denim jacket; cinch the waist with a belt; dress it up with heels — with this closet staple, the options never seem to end. Made of smooth jersey that feels buttery-soft to the touch, it comes in three colors: black, red, or olive. Available sizes: 1X-7X

18 The Fan-Favorite Wireless Bra That Won't Bulge At The Sides Amazon Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra $20 See On Amazon Reviewers can't get enough of this wireless bra, saying it's "supportive," "comfortable enough to sleep in," and simply, "the one." It's designed with extra-wide straps and a special panel to prevent bulging at the sides, for a smooth, comfortable fit that won't dig in at the shoulders or show through thin tops. Choose from 10 colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19 A Casual Yet Elegant Off-The-Shoulders Lace Top Amazon MIHOLL Off Shoulder Blouse $21 See on Amazon The off-the-shoulder fit and lace fabric give this top a dressy feel, but the loose-fit and air-y sleeves ensure it’s ultra comfy. It comes in 12 colors, including black, lavender, and dark green. Available sizes: S-XXL

20 A Comfy Cotton Dress You’ll Wind Up Wearing All The Time Amazon Romwe Plus Size Casual Sleeveless Dress $21 See On Amazon Not only do sleeveless dresses look great on everyone, but they’re also among the most versatile pieces a person could own. In the summer, they look great worn solo, but come fall, you can layer them under a chunky sweater or over a turtleneck with tights and booties. This one also happens to be incredibly comfortable, thanks to its super-soft feel courtesy of its cotton/spandex construction. You may even be tempted to sleep in it. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

21 The Best-Selling Waffle-Knit Tunic With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic $24 See On Amazon With over 20,000 five-star ratings and 3,000+ five-star reviews, this is one of the most popular tops on Amazon. Why? Well, it’s versatile, comfortable, affordable, and timeless — what’s not to love? The long back hem lends itself perfectly to pairing with leggings, while the tie in the front allows you to adjust the fit to suit your preferences. Choose from dozens of solid colors and cute prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 The Perfect Crewneck Tee — & It Comes In 12 Neutral Colors Amazon Goodthreads Women's Crewneck T-Shirt $15 See On Amazon You can never have too many basic crewneck tees, especially when they're as perfect as this one. It's cut in a relaxed, boxy silhouette with a slight crop and dropped shoulders, and is made of rich, smooth jersey that feels lived in and soft. The chest pocket adds the perfect finishing touch — you'll want to buy one in all 12 colors! Available sizes: XS-XXL

23 A Tailored Shirt Dress Made With Ultra Breathable Tencel Amazon kenoce Button Down Tunic Dress $22 See On Amazon What's not to love about this easy shirt dress? Classically stylish and effortlessly cool, it's cut in a relaxed silhouette and finished with classic menswear details, but a waist-cinching belt keeps it from feeling shapeless. It's made of tencel lyocell, the cotton-like, breathable fabric that sustainable labels like Reformation consider the holy grail. Available sizes: XS-XXL

24 This Pretty Peplum Blouse That Looks Great With Everything Amazon Romwe Plus Size Floral Print Peplum Tie Wrap Blouse $21 See On Amazon Peplum silhouettes are one of the most striking ways to show off your waist, and the volume of this peplum blouse's flutter sleeves play up the effect even more. A sweet bow cinches the waist, while the plunging V-neckline shows off a hint of skin. Choose from over 15 floral and striped prints. Available sizes: 1X-4X

25 These Comfy Joggers That Can Be Dressed Up, Too Amazon Dokotoo Soft Casual Jogger Pants with Pockets $25 See On Amazon Despite being comfortable enough to sleep in, these joggers have a dressier look than most, so you could pair them with heels and get away with wearing them to a dinner date or the office. 5% spandex in the fabric and an elastic drawstring waist adds to their comfort, with cuffed ankles and roomy pockets finishing off the design. Choose from over 10 solid colors, or go bold with one of the tie dye or leopard prints. Available sizes: S — XL

26 A Soft Jersey Tee That Feels Heavenly Against Bare Skin Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $23 See On Amazon Made of smooth, silky jersey with the perfect amount of stretch, this basic V-neck tee is an essential wardrobe staple. Wear it on its own with all your favorite bottoms, or under your jackets and blazers as a super soft base layer. "This top has the softest most comfortable fabric ever! It feels wonderful on," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 1X-7X

27 The Elevated Version Of Your Favorite Comfy Sweatpants Amazon BALEAF Women's Cotton Joggers $33 See On Amazon The slim fit, minimalist design, and heathered wash elevate the look of these drawstring-waist joggers. They're certainly soft and comfortable enough to wear lounging around the house, but you can also pair them with a jean jacket and white sneakers to run around town in (they're also the best airplane pants). One reviewer commented that "They feel like butter." Available sizes: XS-XXL

28 A Cropped Crewneck Tee With A Fun Tie Detail Amazon SweatyRocks Loose Short Sleeve Crop Top $13 See On Amazon Pair this playful cropped tee with high-waisted bottoms or denim cutoffs; the proportions will highlight your waist and visually elongate your legs. The camo print and tie detail add a stylish, on-trend touch, but it's also sold in a near-endless assortment of other colors and prints, including tie-dye. Available sizes: XS-XXL

29 The Versatile Jersey Dress That You'll Likely End Up Living In Amazon Urban CoCo Women's Sleeveless Midi Dress $19 See On Amazon A buttery jersey fabric ensures this easy dress will be among the most comfortable in your closet, while the cinched elastic waist gives it just the right amount of shape. With its high neckline, wide straps, and knee-grazing length, it's perfectly polished enough to wear to work, but can easily be dressed down for a more casual look, too. Choose from three colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

30 A Figure-Hugging Maternity Dress To Show Off Your Bump Amazon Liu & Qu Maternity Sleeveless Tank Dress $21 See On Amazon Show off your bump in this form-fitting tank dress — it’s a classic style that’s also super comfortable, as it’s made of mostly rayon (which is known for being breathable and moveable) and 5% spandex for added stretch. Sold in both solid colors and floral prints, this is easy to dress up or down and perfect for any occasion, whether you’re hanging at home with friends or hosting a baby shower. Available sizes: S — XL

31 The Fan-Favorite Midi Dress That Comes In 33 Colors & Prints Amazon Ranphee Women's Button Down Dress $29 See On Amazon It's hard to imagine something more effortless than this midi skater dress — made of breathable cotton with a hint of added stretch, it's comfortable for any season, and can easily be dressed up or down for so many occasions. The classic fit-and-flare silhouette looks great on literally every body, and the dress even has two roomy patch pockets! Available sizes: S-XXL

32 A Simple Cotton Tank That Highlights Your Arms & Shoulders Amazon LouKeith Halter Tank Top $15 See On Amazon Show off your shoulders with this classic halter tank; it's an easy summer staple that works with so many different outfits. Made of soft, breathable cotton with a healthy dose of spandex, it's available in a gorgeous range of 17 solid colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

33 The Most Versatile LBD To Keep In Your Closet Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $20 See On Amazon A throw-on-and-go option that's as comfortable as pajamas, this sleeveless jersey dress is destined to be a favorite. Featuring wide straps, a V-neckline, and a curved, dropped hem, the simple design looks great on its own, and works equally well as a layering piece under blazers, jackets, and chunky sweaters. Choose from 11 colors, including brick, olive, and an of-the-moment blue. Available sizes: XS-XXL