You needn’t be a kid for the holidays to evoke giddy feelings of joy. Between catching up with friends and family over freshly baked cookies and the promise of a slower season, there’s plenty to anticipate. And for shopping enthusiasts, Black Friday and Cyber Monday practically count as holidays of their own. It’s the one time of the year you know you’ll find can’t-miss deals at your favorite brands, even ones that rarely run promotions. Best of all, many discounts are already live, giving customers a head start on the savings.

There’s no need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to shop, since many retailers kicked off their sales this week. Nordstrom, for instance, already marked down a slew of clothing, handbags, and shoes by up to 60% off — and they’re bound to go fast. Over at Mytheresa, customers can nab designer items for 20% when spending over $350, which, you know, isn’t actually hard to do when labels like Khaite, Valentino, and Chloé are involved.

This is just a small taste of what to expect this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. TZR will update this post as more sales pop up, so don’t forget to check back here periodically.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s sale is well underway, and fan-favorite looks from beloved brands like Tory Burch, Veronica Beard, and Favorite Daughter are up to 60% off. Run, don’t walk.

Strathberry

‘Tis the season to splurge on a handbag. If you’re still weighing your options, check out the celebrity-approved styles from Strathberry. The label is currently offering 30% off select styles. On Nov. 25, the whole site will be 25% off — its biggest sale of the year.

Everlane

Everlane’s 12th annual Black Friday Fund is donating $50,000 to support Good Growth’s regenerative cashmere initiative, which protects ecosystems and herding communities. Shoppers can take up to 50% off everything from now until Nov. 28.

Baobab

Jetting off somewhere tropical during the holidays? Punch up your vacay wardrobe with resortwear and swim from Baobab, which is running a site-wide promotion with up to 70% off until Dec. 1.

Mytheresa

Don’t forget to treat yourself this holiday season, too. If there’s a designer item that’s lived rent-free in your head this year, perhaps you can scoop it up at Mytheresa, which is offering 20% select items over $350.

Mejuri

Mejuri+ members get early access to its Black Friday Sale, with up to 30% off purchases of $150, from now until Nov. 23. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, the sale is available to the public. Some exclusions apply, including collaborations, jewelry boxes, travel cases, jewelry care kits, and piercing fees.

Maje

Embrace French girl style this season with a trés chic piece from Maje, which is running a 30% off promotion on its new fall looks from now until Dec. 1.

Heaven Mayhem

Heaven Mayhem is a treasure trove of cool-girl-approved jewelry at prices that won’t break the bank. And you can score the celebrity-loved looks for even less during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. From now until Dec. 5, products are 30% off and include a gift with purchase.