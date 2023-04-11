On the whole, it’s wise to avoid judging based on outside appearances — but every single high-profile appearance by Zazie Beetz just confirms that she is, indeed, the world’s coolest woman. At GQ’s Global Creativity Awards, the multi-hyphenate star turned up on the red carpet in one of her most stunning hair and makeup combinations to date, which doubles as a one-stop inspiration source for all things summer beauty. Zazie Beetz’s GQ Awards makeup is a standout moment for plenty of reasons, but her defined, glossy eyes and immaculate complexion alone is enough to cement her status as a burgeoning beauty icon.

According to CHANEL makeup artist Tyron Machhausen, much of Beetz’s makeup was planned around her vibrant algae-green dress. The pair’s ultimate end goal was a simple yet radiant look that manages to still feel thoroughly modern, achieved with glow-boosting skin prep and some strategic makeup application. Machhausen, who also routinely works with other stars like Anne Hathaway and CHANEL muse Whitney Peak, tells TZR that he always loves collaborating with the ever-creative Beetz. “She has a clear idea of how she wants to present herself and her style is eclectic and fun,” he shares. “I love to interpret her vision — it is always a great collaboration.”

Giselle Keena for Métier Creative

To lay the groundwork for the makeup, Machhausen says that her first started with the N°1 de CHANEL Revitalizing Rich Cream before layering on a blend of CHANEL’s Revitalizing Foundation and the Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Highlighting Fluid in Sunkissed — mixing the two yields a light, natural-looking base, he explains, complete with that lit-from-within glow.

While a dewy, radiant complexion is central to the look, it’s Beetz’s eyes that get the bulk of the detail and definition, all carefully plotted out by Machhausen.

Giselle Keena For Métier Creative

“I wanted to juxtapose the green of her dress with the gorgeous reddish hues from the CHANEL Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues Eyeshadow and Blush Palette in Caractère on the eyes, and the glossy finish of the CHANEL Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Rouge Fraise for an extra beam of light,” he tells TZR. Notably, though, he emphasizes that it’s crucial to skip foundation or primer on the lids when using the Multi-Glow Stick — “It would crease otherwise and lose its transparent effect,” Machhausen explains. Instead, he prefers to sweep it on with a brush, then smooth it out with fingertips for a seamless, glossy look.

Giselle Keena For Métier Creative

Finally, he shares, to ensure the complexion makeup retains its hydrated radiance, he likes to spritz some hydrating mist, like the CHANEL N°1 de CHANEL Revitalizing Serum-in-Mist or the CHANEL Hydra Beauty Essence Mist, over makeup as needed. Together with her long, looped braids and crystal-encrusted manicure, the finished product is Beetz at her most stunning.

