Carrie Bradshaw and the gang are officially back. Last night, the Season 3 of And Just Like That... premiered on Max and within hours already has viewers up in arms about a very specific scene. No we’re not talking about that sexy albeit awkward phone call between Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), although that’s certainly worth discussing for about 45 minutes. No, the major point of interest this morning is of course the massive gingham hat worn by the show’s star that has arguably become one of the most controversial fashion moments on the show since Bradshaw’s bejeweled panty moment in Sex And The City Season 4.

The oversized floppy brown and white checked accessory was first spotted way back in May 2024, when photogs caught the look on Parker while filming AJLT in NYC (SJP also teased the look on Instagram). While jarring, the fashion set all but forgot the divisive topper — chosen by the show’s costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago — until reintroduced to it in within the first 15 minutes of the show’s premiere episode, in which Bradshaw and real estate bestie Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) are casually strolling through Washington Square Park snacking on ice cream and discussing life and relationships ... but, of course.

(+) James Devaney/Getty Images (+) Craig Blankenhorn/Max INFO 1/2

The hat accompanied an equally controversial prairie-style dress by Ossie Clark. The unexpected pairing caused an immediate stir, prompting audiences to compare the hat in question to the pillowy bonnet worn by ‘80s cartoon Strawberry Shortcake and dubbing it “unhinged.” Others praised the look as well as SJP for pulling it off so effortlessly. “Regardless of whether or not any one of us would wear these articles of clothing or the complete outfit, we can choose to admire her sense of adventure with fashion,” read one comment on the SJP’s IG post. “She takes risks, and that’s both exciting and expanding. She has intentionally built a brand of curiosity and boldness. Her choices seem to reflect that.”

The hat’s design is courtesy of Maryam Keyhani. The style in question, properly named Head In The Clouds, has become a fan favorite and is now available in several colorways including emerald green, red, soft pink, and even a faux fur finish.

Wherever you land on the great hat debate, one thing’s for certain: Carrie Bradshaw’s legendary style is alive and well and will continue to cause a stir as long as she’s on our TV screens.