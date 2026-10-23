Victoria Pedretti Is OUAI’s New Scream Queen

Victoria Pedretti’s noteworthy characters in the horror genre include an au pair who deals with paranormal activity (The Haunting of Bly Manor), a woman who haunts her younger self (The Haunting of Hill House), a violent saleswoman (Forbidden Fruits), and a secret killer who marries a narcissist (You). But her latest role has her tackling, perhaps, one of life’s most terrifying experiences: a bad haircut.

The actor has teamed with OUAI for a three-episode content series called Chopped. In the slasher film spoof, the hair care brand’s employees succumb to terrible haircuts, and it’s up to Pedretti to be the “Final Girl” and solve the mystery of who’s been terrorizing the OUAI office through the misuse of scissors. While the only way to truly overcome a bad cut is time and having patience as your hair grows out, the brand’s fan-favorite Bond Repair Balm and Leave-In Conditioner are bandages that help heal the employees’ (hair) wounds in the series.

Avoiding a bad cut aside, the definition of a good hair day will depend on who you ask. For Pedretti, it’s keeping things simple and enhancing your hair texture. “I've been into brushing my hair lately. I know it may sound silly, but that's new for me,” the actor tells TZR. “I usually lean into as much texture as possible, but I've been embracing how my hair is naturally pretty straight and smooth.”

This all ties back to Pedretti’s personal approach to beauty. “That beauty by anyone else's definition is not a hill to die on,” she says. “I was societally taught that beauty stems from perfection and isn't something I can define for myself,” she elaborates. “Now, I think about how beauty is found in imperfections. When I see it I feel it deeply. It is a joy to try to put into words, even though I often fail to capture the true feeling. What we believe is beautiful can shape the world we build for ourselves.”

Below, you can check out OUAI’s trailer for Chopped before the episodes roll out on the brand’s Instagram starting Oct. 26.