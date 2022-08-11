Celebrity fashion can often feel aspirational. They’re usually stepping out in custom designer gowns on the red carpet or rocking a designer bag that’s rather difficult to purchase, if you don’t have an in with the brand. Sometimes though, when you least expect it, a celebrity’s look can be relatable, especially when they’re off-duty. Take Victoria Beckham’s outfit for a candle making class, for example, which included a very familiar kitchen staple: an apron. As a matter of fact, this may very well be her most “laid-back” ensemble to date.

According to the former Spice Girl’s Instagram account, she was spending some quality time with her youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, earlier this week. On Aug. 10, Beckham shared a duo of snaps from the aforementioned candle making engagement, one of which revealed her off-duty OOTD. To start, Beckham picked out a black V-neck maxi dress and her favorite Triomphe sandals from Celine. Then, to protect her outfit from potentially messy accidents, she covered herself with a white, frilly apron. The photos were accompanied by a cheeky caption: “Nice apron!! Will the trend ever catch on?” Beckham wrote. “Special day with mummy, making candles!!! (They made me wear it!!).” Meanwhile, Harper wore a bright coral T-shirt, checkered denim shorts, and a pair of white and gold Dunk sneakers from Nike.

Apron aside, Beckham’s ensemble comprised one of her most beloved wardrobe staples: a maxi dress. The star wears the ankle-grazing garment practically everywhere, dressing it up for special occasions like a wedding or down for casual outings like a boat ride in the French Rivera. Even though she paired it with no-fuss sandals this time around, the ankle-grazing number still added an elegant touch to her mom look.

If you want to copy Beckham’s ensemble at home, start by adding her exact Celine sandals to your virtual checkout cart. Then, complete the look with one of the nearly identical LBDs ahead. You can wear the outfit for a casual day at the park with your kids or perhaps, to a candle making class near your home.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.