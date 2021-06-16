Vera Wang’s Latest Launch Will Have You Ready To Party

As the queen of celebrity bridal gowns (most recently Ariana Grande’s silky column dress for her ultra-private ceremony to Dalton Gomez), designer Vera Wang knows a thing or two about celebration. And her efforts aren’t limited to helping you get dressed for a special occasion, On June 16th, Vera Wang’s prosecco — aptly named PARTY — marks her latest product created to help you get festive the most stylish way.

“I've dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings — from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaux and tablescapes, to how they live at home — and now, what they drink,” Wang says in a statement about her new bubbly. “PARTY is a natural extension of what I already do. When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness.”

Wang, who recently dipped her toe into the spirits world with a Chopin collaboration, put a lot of thought into creating the best bubbly, so she zeroed in on top winemaking region Piemonte and top Muscato producer Araldica and enlisted the help of expert winemaker Claudio Maner. Together, they came up with a prosecco made from 100% Glera grapes for a cirtusy and fresh flavor with a bright finish and notes of apple and stone fruit.

But creating a highly drinkable beverage wasn’t the only must-have for the designer. It wouldn’t be fit to bear the her name without chic packaging. PARTY comes in matte silver bottle with bold yellow lettering, so not only is perfect for drinking during all those summer parties you’re planning, but it also happens to make your table look super stylish. And at just $25, it’s bound to become an entertaining essential.

