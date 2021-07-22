This Is Tracee Ellis Ross’ Favorite Bikini Set Of The Summer

It’s the summer of whimsical swimsuits, with celebrities constantly showcasing new statement prints or trendy asymmetrical styles on Instagram while sipping a cool drink or laying by the water. Most recently, it's Tracee Ellis Ross' turn, with the Black-ish and Girlfriends actor tanning by the pool in a floral patterned bikini, a style that as evidenced by Ross’ seemingly endless swimsuit collection, is a recurring favorite. If you follow Ross on Instagram, you’ll know that she loves hanging out at home and showing off her style. While her spectrum of swimsuits ranges from animal prints to trendy bikini sets with cutouts in the back, fun floral-printed styles are often popping up in the rotation.

On July 20, Ross cheekily turned around to pose for her Instagram followers in a floral bikini with the caption “Who’s got my back?” Her celebrity friends and fans flooded the comment section with support and compliments for her playful bikini set. But, it’s not the first time Ross has shared shots in this exact Zimmermann swimsuit. On June 12 she shared similar photos posing poolside and sipping wine in the orange bandeau top and matching bottoms. She also styled the suit with a bold red lip, a playful beauty choice for a dip in the pool.

Ross isn’t the only celebrity who has been enjoying funky floral prints this summer. Kendall Jenner has shared various floral bikinis from emerging brand Heavy Manners, and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian has also shown her multicolored and multi-pattern whimsical bikini on Instagram. To channel your favorite celeb looks, try vintage-inspired prints and bold colors. Unfortunately, Ross’ exact swim set is sold out, but Zimmermann has other available floral variations in bandeau styles so you can try out the look, too. So, the next time you’re heading to the beach or a pool party, try these quirky and stylish bandeau options. You won’t get an awkward tan line and you’ll bring life to the party with these radiant floral-themed sets.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.