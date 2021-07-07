The Kardashians are fully embracing summer by wearing swimsuits every day. Kendall Jenner recently showed off her love for Heavy Manners’ bikinis — she owns more than seven options. Earlier this month, her younger sister Kylie Jenner cheekily captioned her bikini photos with “do not disturb.” Now it’s Kourtney Kardashian’s turn to show off her swimsuit collection — and it will not disappoint. The eldest Kardashian wore a patchwork bikini from GCDS at an undisclosed scenic spot and, like her sisters, shared a lot of photos in her look. What stood out about her particular beach-vacation outfit was that it was styled with matching heels and a bucket hat from the same label.

The bikini was not your usual minimalistic set, as the triangle top and low-rise bottoms both featured different patterns. If you’re indecisive when it comes to choosing a swimsuit color or print — you love them all — this GCDS design is for you as it allows you to wear everything at once. It’s also currently on sale for $87 (its original price is $173). The patchwork bikini top incorporated green gingham with red flowers while the bottoms featured black and white florals with a pale blue patch. The strings, too, came in a different color as it was a pink-ish hue. In a serendipitous moment, Dua Lipa sported the exact same style. However, the “Levitating” singer chose to style a cropped white long button-down over the bikini and paired it with an oversized baseball cap and loose-fitting blue jeans.

Despite some minor differences in styling, both Kardashian and Lipa agreed that jeans look great with their playful bikini top. Kardashian opted for a light-wash, distressed pair while Lipa went for a darker wash. The patchwork swimsuit, it appears, works just as well in the water as it does out of the water when styled like a bralette.

This GCDS bikini is a popular one, as only a size large is currently available. You’ll want to check out the other styles that the brand carries, as it won’t be long before those are sold out too. To make it easier to shop, TZR included other GCDS bikinis, below, that have plenty of sizes left along with other swimsuit variations.

