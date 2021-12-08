Tracee Ellis Ross In This $25 Burgundy Lipstick Will Convince You To Try The Shade This Winter

Queen Tracee Ellis Ross is at it again. Ever the style chameleon, the actor and Pattern Beauty founder never fails to surprise fans with fresh, bold looks — and her appearance at last night’s People’s Choice Awards was no exception. During the evening’s events, Ross presented the Fashion Icon award to Kim Kardashian, a title which she previously held — and in head-to-toe Balenciaga and a vampy makeup look featuring gorgeous burgundy lipstick, she certainly looked the part.

"Tonight Tracee passes along the honor of the People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon while looking very much the part in an oversized Balenciaga flight suit and big black graphic eyeliner,” Ross’s makeup artist, Molly Greenwald, said in a press release. Greenwald also revealed that the entire look was done using Huda Beauty products, the focal point being a bold winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and a deep berry lip.

First, Greenwald says she minimally corrected the skin using Huda Beauty The Overachieve Concealer in shades Toasted Almond, Peanut Butter & Salted Caramel. Then, she added color to the cheeks with a touch of Huda Beauty GloWish Cheeky Vegan Blush Powder in Berry Juicy, and GloWish Bronzer in Tan Light.

“Then we pumped up her perfect brows by drawing in tiny hair strokes with the #BombBrows Microshade Eyebrow Pencil in Black Brown and finished and set with the #BombBrows Full N’Fluffy Fiber Gel in Black Brown,” Greenwald says.

For Ross’ eye look, the makeup artist applied a generous amount of Huda Beauty Legit Lashes mascara on well-curled lashes “over the thickest wedge of graphic liner” using the Life Liner Quick N’Easy Liquid Liner.

The grunge-inspired makeup was complete with the Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 Matte Lip Pencil in Universal Red topped with Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Ladies Night.

Not only does Ross’ latest beauty moment solidify the 90s grunge resurgence, but it also functions as the perfect inspiration for winter beauty looks — feel free to shop the products below if you want to recreate this powerfully bold look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.