It’s officially Christmas week, and regardless of whether or not you celebrate the holiday, I’m willing to wager that you plan on spending the next several days in comfy, stretchy clothes, barefaced and in peak chill mode. While that is the ultimate winter break dream — and far be it from me to try and deter you from it — there are plenty of ways to elevate a holiday homebody look. In two recent posts to Instagram Stories, Tia Mowry did just that, providing a masterclass in cute-casual with shiny, tousled curls and heavy lashes.

The Sister, Sister star uploaded two photos to IG Stories. In the first, you can see her full Alo Yoga set (a black sweatshirt and matching shorts), as well as her cropped, loose curls. In the second, a selfie, she provided a closer look at her super glossy curls. Clear skin, color-free lips, and heavy eyelashes rounded out the beauty look.

It’s no surprise that Mowry’s hair looks so healthy: The actress is also a haircare entrepreneur, having founded the curl-centric line 4U by Tia in 2023. She spoke with TZR ahead of its launch, sharing a bit of her journey to embracing her natural curl pattern and her decision to do the big chop. “That was when I really fell in love with my hair, and there's been no looking back ever since,” she said. “It’s just been all about embracing, celebrating, and having fun with my hair. I feel so alive, and my hair is beautiful; it’s vibrant. My hair is me, and I love my curls.”

In recent years, the Most Wonderful Time of the Year has also become one of the busiest for Mowry. The veteran actress has become a holiday movie mainstay, starring in films such as A Very Vintage Christmas and A Very Merry Beauty Salon. This year, you can catch her in the Netflix hit My Secret Santa.