Taraji P. Henson rarely, if ever, shies away from a bold fashion moment. You’ll recall the Empire actor, who has been in the public eye since the ‘90s, rocked 14 different outfits (yes, really) while hosting the 2022 BET Awards, all of which were incredibly captivating. Perhaps you also loved her silver light-reflecting Armani Privé mini at the 2020 American Music Awards. And maybe more recently, on April 6, recall Henson turning heads in a furry gray dress from Marc Jacobs, which was coupled with sky-scraping platform heels, also from the brand. Indeed, she, quite literally, stepped up her Big Apple style game.

Following her guest appearance on The View, Henson posed for the cameras in the aforementioned ultra cozy faux fur number. The luxe look initially appeared on the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2023 runway. It seems she took styling notes from the catwalk, as Henson donned burgundy platform shoes that were almost identical to the one the model wore in the show. The actor’s over-the-top footwear style came from the label’s Fall/Winter 2016 collection. Lastly for her approach to beauty, she stunned in an of-the-moment bob haircut and coordinating berry lipstick.

The actor worked with stylist Jason Rembert for her outfit, and it was an important press ensemble because Henson was in town to promote the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her father who struggled with mental health. The nonprofit, which the actor founded in 2018, is partnering with Kate Spade to provide wellness pods at HBCU campuses.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In addition to the Marc Jacobs dress, Henson also wore an equally as stunning look that same day. The tailored outfit, below, featured a black vest, matching wide-leg trousers, and voluminous puff-sleeve gloves. The statement accessory definitely made the look more fun, as there was no furry texture in sight. She then glammed up the neutral ensemble with a super shimmery choker.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Although neither Henson’s Marc Jacobs dress nor her black two-piece look are currently available to shop, you can incorporate similar textures and silhouettes into your own outfits. Instead of seeking out a furry dress, which might be difficult to find, adopt the look via a fuzzy jacket or bag. Meanwhile, for those who want a polished everyday outfit, snag the sleek black separates ahead.