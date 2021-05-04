Yes, Hammocks Can Be Stylish — And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Is Proof

No one seems to have a grasp on serene decor quite like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. In fact, it practically seems to follow her — not only is her entire house filled with soft, soothing pieces, but the model also somehow manages to find equally peaceful (and covetable) surroundings everywhere she goes. Most recently, she proved that skill once again when she posted an Instagram photo of her in a sandy locale, where Huntington-Whiteley found a stylish hammock that immediately conjures up images of quiet days and serious relaxation.

While there’s no word if it’s actually hers, it was clearly good enough for multiple permanent spots in her feed — which obviously means it’s devastatingly chic, given her unwaveringly sophisticated social media aesthetic. In fact, it looks so stylish, you might even be tempted to follow her lead and buy one yourself; though if that’s the case, you won’t want to settle for any old average hammock.

Instead, look to some of the more intentional options. Yes, you’ve probably seen some of those portable camping hammocks, or even just some of the plain tan kinds. But thanks to the surge of well-designed outdoor furniture these days, there’s also been an increase in Instagram-friendly suspended seating, making it easier than ever to find pieces just as beautiful as the one Huntington-Whiteley approves of.

You don’t have to go as minimal as the Rose Inc. founder, either. Nowadays, there are versions ranging from basic neutrals to striped with tassels, so you’ll have your pick no matter what your outdoor style may be. Choose to go glam with a fringed hammock from Hidden Gem NY; channel Huntington-Whiteley’s serene scene with the Wellbeing Hammock from Goodee; or try a playful, summery look with Anthropologie’s checkered option.

Regardless of the direction you decide on, this Huntington-Whiteley-approved piece is bound create a little backyard oasis — and that’s something we could all use these days. Get started on yours with the stylish hammocks, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.