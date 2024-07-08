Sophie Turner is looking for something “fresh” this summer, and she found it in her new go-to cocktail: the Hugo Spritz. The actor is the star of St-Germain’s new global summer campaign, which includes a stylish rom-com-inspired short film.

In the new content clip, Turner is shone at a chateau in a breezy, stylish yellow slip dress — and her new blunt long bob — somewhere in the South of France. She steps into the onsite bar and immediately requests “something different, fresh, fun.” Cheekily and flirtatiously, the actor then lists an additional laundry list of traits one might look for in a significant other (“bright, bubbly [...] sweet, but not too sweet”) to a seemingly flustered bar tender. The scene is apparently intended to reference a traditional meet-cute movie moment between two unsuspecting would-be beaus. Instead of the handsome mixologist, it seems Turner’s perfect match is the sparkling cocktail, a St-Germain Hugo Spritz, that is swiftly handed to her. “Someone catches on quickly,” says Turner to camera after accepting her summery drink.

The spoof serves as a lively kick-off to a multifaceted series for the French liqueur label starring Turner. According to an official release, the campaign will extend through the summer and include a Spritz Counter at luxury retailer, Bergdorf Goodman, where guests can immerse themselves in the world of St-Germain. It aims to capitalize on the growing interest around the label’s Hugo Spritz, a spin on the popular Aperol Spritz, with elderflower aperitif liqueur or cordial used instead of bitter-orange. St-Germain reports the cocktail became the subject of a “huge social media trend” last summer, driving over 290 million TikTok views and a +512% increase in Google searches in the U.S. and more than 231% searches in the UK.

In planning for its second seasonal boom, the team at St-Germain saw Turner as an “obvious” choice for its energetic campaign. “Her refreshing charm and style embodies the sweeter, brighter and lighter taste of the St-Germain Hugo Spritz,” says Emma Fox, global vice president of St-Germain in the release. “Our team is honored to be partnering with the global star to feature in a joyful, playful content series that spotlights the cocktail and its qualities.”

As for Turner, it seems her new gig aligns nicely with her plans for 2024: “This year, I'm planning a lighter, brighter, sweeter summer for myself, a mantra that matches the St-Germain Hugo Spritz.”