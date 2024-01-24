The past year was a monumental time for Hollywood. Not just because of record-breaking films like Barbie and Oppenheimer, but because of the top-notch press tour fashion that accompanied their releases. Between Margot Robbie’s streak of Barbie-inspired looks and the nine designer outfits Sydney Sweeney wore in under 72 hours while promoting Anyone But You, the stars have been pulling out all the sartorial stops and they don’t plan on slowing down any time soon. The latest A-lister to serve up a stellar press tour ‘fit? Sofia Vergara, who wore a glamorous metallic gold Ralph Lauren dress for the Jan. 23 premiere of her Netflix limited series, Griselda.

Making her grand entrance at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Vergara stole the show in the aforementioned gold gown that took style cues from her character Griselda Blanco, a real-life drug trafficker who lived large in the late ‘70s. Complete with a front-twist chiffon accent, an eye-catching finish, and subtle pleating, Vergara’s Ralph Lauren gown (which is nearly sold out) was straight out of the disco era. Opting out of a necklace, the Modern Family star rounded out her red carpet-ready ensemble with matching gold and diamond cuffs on both wrists that complemented her dangly diamond earrings. Her choice of footwear was hidden under the gown’s shimmery hem, but inside the soirée, she offered sneak peeks at her metallic gold platform pumps — an on-brand embellishment for Vergara.

Mireya Acierto/WireImage/Getty Images

The Modern Family star set the sartorial tone for her press tour early on in her schedule, with one of her first notable looks being an Alexander McQueen LBD she styled for the Griselda Madrid premiere on Jan. 9. A few days later, on Jan. 15, in between promo occasions in New York, the fashion muse stunned again in a sequin matching suit set from Alberta Ferretti, which featured high-rise flared pants and a fitted blazer with extravagant shoulder pads. That same day, ahead of an interview on Good Morning America, she changed into a Dolce & Gabbana sheer lace top, a midi pencil skirt, a cropped tuxedo jacket, and sky-high pumps from Saint Laurent.

(+) Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Sofia Vergara / Instagram INFO 1/2

Don’t have any Friday night plans? Well, thanks to Vergara’s series which hits Netflix on Jan. 25, now you do. In the meantime, channel the actor’s latest red carpet look with the curated edit below.