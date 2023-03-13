So uniquely glamorous are 95th Academy Awards, that this year, it wasn’t even enough to roll out the classic red carpet for A-list arrivals — no, an award show of this caliber needed a champagne-colored carpet, of course. The event attracted some of the most opulent beauty looks of the entire awards show season, but Sofia Carson’s 2023 Oscars makeup managed to balance of-the-moment techniques and products with Old Hollywood styles for an impossibly polished effect. With a reflectively glossy French twist and a strong yet delicate cat eye, Carson looks as much like a ‘50s-era starlet as she does a modern one. To help fans recreate the luxe makeup at home, Karan Mitchell, the celebrity makeup artist behind Carson’s vintage-tinged look, gave TZR an exclusive glimpse at her exact process and products used on Oscars night.

“Sofia’s look is always inspired,” Mitchell explains. “Bold, elegant, and timeless.” That’s certainly reflected in her champagne carpet makeup, which expertly emphasizes certain features while allowing others to act as more subdued supporting players. According to Mitchell, the makeup is also a natural, organic extension of Carson’s day-to-day aesthetic, which also favors works-in-any-era touches. “Sofia always has a vision of her final look,” she adds, which makes the process truly collaborative.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Naturally, laying down a base was the first order of business. As the foundation for every bit of makeup to follow, excellent coverage without sacrificing texture or staying power was crucial. Mitchell started with Valentino Beauty’s V-Lighter primer-highlighter hybrid in rosy tones for extra radiance, then layered on the new Very Valentino Concealer and Very Valentino Foundation for a flawless finish. The just-launched concealer has beautiful coverage with added moisture, Mitchell says, pointing out that its weightlessness is suitable for all skin types. “Not only do you get the light-reflecting benefits, it is also buildable for more coverage,” she explains.

Courtesy of Karan Mitchell

With a dusting of the Go-Clutch Refillable Compact Powder, Carson’s base was complete — and totally budge-proof. Her even, luminous complexion helped her centerpiece eye makeup stand out all the more, too. The dramatic, swooping eyeliner and thick, fluttery lashes are a beautiful homage to the silver screen stars of yesteryear, but her arched brows are so chicly modern. Mitchell calls the Valentino Beauty Brow Trio one of the most important products in Carson’s look, created using Shade 02. The faint pop of pink in the cheeks, courtesy of Valentino Beauty’s Eye2Cheek Blush and Eyeshadow in shade 04 Sweet Rebel, lend just enough color to the look, mirrored in Carson’s Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick in 108A.

Courtesy of Karan Mitchell

As for Carson’s vintage glossy French twist, celebrity hairstylist Caile Noble turned to Dove hair care products. Noble shared the key items he used to achieve the style on his Instagram post showcasing Carson’s red carpet look. For a shiny foundation, Noble washed her hair with Dove’s Dove Love Your Lasting Length Shampoo & Conditioner, then prepped it with Hair Therapy 7-in-1 Miracle Mist and Style+Care Smooth and Shine Heat Protection Spray. “These were key in fighting frizz and adding a natural shine!,” he said in his post’s caption. After twisting up her hair, Noble spritzed it with the Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray to lock in the look.

Mitchell’s work on Carson is part of what makes Oscars night still so iconic 95 years in. Brilliantly blending the past and the present, Carson’s makeup is a touching homage to the industry’s history and future. And the same goes for Noble’s chic French twist hairstyle. Below, shop all the hero products needed to recreate the timeless look.

Makeup Hero Products

Hair Care Hero Products