Sequins! Sheer! Ruffles! As expected, there was no shortage of head-turning looks snapped on the champagne-colored carpet at the 95th Academy Awards. But, of course, the gowns are only part of the equation — one shouldn’t overlook how celebrities style their show-stopping numbers. In particular, the hair accessory trend at the 2023 Oscars stole the show. From dainty bows to glitzy headbands, these chic accents deserve a second — or third, or fourth — look.

Speaking of bows, it’s no secret the style is having a major moment right now — simply look to the runways and your favorite influencers for further evidence. Now, the hair accessory is red carpet-approved, according to Florence Pugh and Vanessa Hudgens, who both opted for simple yet sleek black ribbons tied in their pulled-back ‘dos.

Then there were glitzy, light-reflecting hair accessories worn by Michelle Yeoh and Danai Gurira. The former donned a crystal headband atop her loose curls, while the latter went with a sparkly hairband over her sculptural updo courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims.

Keep scrolling to see the best hair accessories at the 2023 Oscars. And consider stocking up on these accents — because, as you can tell, they have the power to instantly take your look to the next level.

Michelle Yeoh

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Yeoh accessorized her Dior Haute Couture dress with a crystal hair piece.

Janelle Monáe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Monáe opted for a silver rope threaded through her cornrows.

Florence Pugh

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Pugh gave her Valentino Couture number a sweet touch via a dainty black bow.

Danai Gurira

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Gurira added a gleaming band to her sky-high updo.

Vanessa Hudgens

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Hudgens got the black ribbon memo, too.