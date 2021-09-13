Simone Biles’ Radiant VMAs Glamour Had No Competition

At just 24 years old, Simone Biles — famously — has a rather lengthy résumé. There’s the undisputed reality that Biles ranks as the single greatest gymnast of all time, with more gold than California in ‘49 and several well-respected eponymous moves. Her personality, captivating and endearing, has rocketed her to red carpet hosting gigs and endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands in the world. And as the cherry on top, she’s almost doing all of the above while serving up some truly singular nail, hair, and makeup moments. On Sunday night, Simone Biles’ VMAs beauty look reached new heights as the decorated Olympian turned up on the red carpet with long and glossy waves, fluttery lashes, and a glow so radiant, it’s nearly celestial.

Against her petal-pink column gown draped over one defined shoulder and glistening oblong hoop earrings, Biles’ entire look is an elegant, refined, and fully glamorous respite from the over-the-top (but still admittedly excellent) fashion, hair, and makeup that typically define the Video Music Awards red carpet. To match the overall vibe, Biles’ nails were kept long and carefully filled into a defined almond shape perfect for the muted French tips painted at their ends.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Biles’ hairstylist and makeup artist, celebrity go-to Ashley Stewart, the effect Biles and the glam team of one were aiming for was a modern take on fresh-faced American beauty. “My inspiration comes from today’s all-American which is Simone Biles. She can be sexy, powerful, and confident all while being herself,” she explains in a press release breaking down the look. “I wanted to show a simple, elegant side of Simone.”

To achieve Biles’ hair, shiny and flowing to the small of her back with enough bend and movement to really look alive, Stewart started with a coat of Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream on Biles’ damp hair before giving it a voluminous blowout with a Rusk hair dryer and round brush. To lock that sleekness and shine in, Stewart spritzed a layer of the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Flat Iron Perfector Straightening Mist, then used a Rusk 1-inch titanium curling iron to add some loosely defined waves. An anti-humidity hairspray keeps the curls in place while Stewart gives the whole thing a brush-though and secures either side of the sleek center part behind Biles’ ears with Garnier Finishing Paste. A final coat of glossing, frizz-fighting serum completes the look, and Biles was off to the Barclay’s Center to work the carpet.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For Biles’ unreal glow, Stewart focused on plenty of skin prep and radiance-boosting, complementary makeup. To start, Stewart patted on Urban Skin Rx’s fan-favorite Super C Brightening Serum before following up with the ultra-hydrating Hydrabalance Instant Moisture Infusion moisturizer, made with hyaluronic acid and squalane oil to make for the perfect pre-makeup canvas.

With Biles’ skin prepped, primed, and luminous, Stewart strategically dabbed on Pat McGrath Labs’ Sublime Perfection Concealer in Shade 15 as needed, then layered on the Sublime Perfection Foundation in Deep 30 and Deep 32 before setting in all with the line’s loose powder. To catch the light, some expertly-applied Skin Fetish Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio in Bronze Nectar sits atop Biles’ cheekbones. The Mothership IX palette adds definition to Biles’ eyes (along with some liquid liner) while the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Ground Control and Lust Gloss in Bronze Divinity add shape and shine to the athlete’s lips.

Though she wasn’t personally up for an award, it’s clear that if MTV handed out a Moon Man for Best Red Carpet Glam, Biles and Stewart would have swept.

