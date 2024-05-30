In TZR’s Face Time, celebrities and tastemakers share the nitty-gritty details of their beauty and wellness routines — from holy-grail products to non-negotiable treatments.

In just a few years, Tanner Adell has carved her own lane in country music. With the genre-hopping tracks off of her 2023 debut album Buckle Bunny, a personal style that artfully combines Western wear with high-fashion glamour, naturally, the singer-songwriter has also cultivated a signature beauty look that transcends the aesthetics commonly associated with the country music space.

Paired with her cascading ash blonde waves, you’ll never find Adell on stage without pastel lavender eyeshadow, cat-eye liner, and a nude lip, a makeup combination that’s become synonymous with her. “To my fan base, that's my signature color,” she tells TZR. “It’s what I wear anytime I do my makeup — it's the same thing every single time.”

Yes, when Adell finds makeup products, along with skin care and hair care, that perform, they’re “her thing forever.” And naturally, as a TikTok sensation in her own right, the country singer is in tune with all of the best products that have gone viral on the app.

Ahead, Adell gives TZR an in-depth breakdown of her beauty routine, from her post-show skin care regimen, to her show-day wellness practices.

On Her Morning Skin Care Routine

“If I’m not wearing makeup or working, I like to just wash my face with water, use an astringent like witch hazel, and then apply a moisturizer. I like using the Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream.

“On days I'm doing my makeup for work, I’ll wash my face with the Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser in the shower. Once I’m out of the shower, I’ll use a toner that’s more hydrating than astringent. I love the Belif Aqua Bomb Toner because I have really dry skin. I have a couple different essences that I've liked in the past, but right now I'm using Beauty of Joseon, a K-beauty brand, which is booming on TikTok. After that, I’ll use serum like Drunk Elephant’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum. And then I’ll use Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream for my moisturizer. I’ll also use Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base Moisturizer & Primer before starting my makeup. Because I have dry skin, all of these products are super hydrating. I haven’t found an SPF that doesn’t make my makeup patchy, so if I’m not doing a look, I’ll apply the Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration Facial Moisturizer. It’s my favorite to use and it smells amazing.”

On Her Nighttime Skin Care Routine

“I’ll do a mask maybe once a week or twice if I feel super congested. I really love the Youth To The People Yerba Mate Resurfacing + Exfoliating Energy Facial. So I’ll cleanse, do a mask, and use the same serum and moisturizer as morning because I like to keep it as light as possible at night. On top of that, I'll do some sort of overnight mask, I really like the Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial. I get so scared of trying new things, so I tend to stick to the same products forever.

“On days where I have a show, I do voice rest before performing. A friend of mine gifted me some K-beauty products and she gave me a lip mask and gold under-eye serum patches. So I've been using those before shows because I’ve often driven for 10 hours the day before and it’s a nice boost — I’m also not tempted to talk. After a show, I like to try and get out of my makeup as soon as possible. So I’ll use my favorite Youth To The People cleanser. Sometimes I'll double cleanse. If I do, then I'll use CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser first and then the Youth To The People one if I feel like my makeup is just stuck. After that, I’ll use any K-beauty face mask, eye patch, and lip mask.”

On Her Stage Makeup Must-Haves

“I do my own makeup. I haven't quite found a makeup artist that I really, really, mesh with. And I'm in Nashville, so I need to find someone here, it's just been difficult. If I’m doing a show or an event where I'm going to be moving around a lot, or I could possibly be in the sun and sweating, then I use the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Makeup Primer. It’s tacky and sticky, but it doesn't dry my face out. Then I’ll go in with the Laura Mercier Flawless Lumière Foundation. It’s full coverage, but it’s still luminous, silky, and hydrating. I recently discovered e.l.f.’s Hydrating Camo Concealer and it’s incredible — I have it in five or six shades. I'll then go in with with Benefit Cosmetic’s Hoola Bronzer. And then I'll do a blush. depending on the situation, sometimes I’ll apply it with a brush, and sometimes it's with my fingers. If it’s more of a natural daytime look, I’ll use Fenty Beauty Strawberry Drop Cream Blush. If I want a really pigmented look I'll use Glossier Cloud Paint. Next, I powder with the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder. I use either the shade butter, which is more of a yellow shade, or the lavender one, which is the most translucent and super brightening. I’ll always do my highlighter after powder and I’ve been using the Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter. It's not cream but it's not powder, and it’s amazing.

“I really love my natural eyebrow shape, but I'll go in with Glossier Boy Brow from Glossier or NYX Brow Glue — something with one of those little firm brushes that really sweeps them up. And it was really hard for me to find this shade of purple. I wear the lightest pastel purple shade on my eyes that I absolutely love, and to my fan base, it’s my signature color. The eyeshadow I was using for years turned out to not be cruelty-free, which is a big deal to me — I’m literally a “buckle bunny.” So I had to do some digging, and e.l.f’s No Budge Cream Eyeshadow pot in Wildflower is a dupe that makes the perfect base. And it does not move. If I want sparkle, I use Morphe’s Ultralavender Palette [ed. note: discontinued]. For liner, I use NYX’s Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. It’s been that girl for me for a couple of months now, and I've only had to rebuy it maybe once over the period of four months, which I think is impressive for a liquid liner. I do strip lashes — usually a cat eye shape — that I get off Amazon. If I’m not wearing lashes, I use Glossier’s Lash Slick for mascara. For setting spray, I use Urban Decay’s All-Nighter — there’s nothing that even comes close to it.

“I've always loved my natural lip color, so I'll just do a really natural gloss that has a little sparkle. The Covergirl Clean FreshYummy Gloss goes crazy right now. Lips are my weakness, and after seeing my makeup at the CMT Awards, and watching my favorite makeup artists’ YouTube videos and looking through Sir John’s Instagram, I realized the lip is what is missing from my looks on the red carpet. I’m not a bold lip girl, so I’ve been using muted brows and peaches — as neutral as I can find. I like the Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick.”

On Her Hair Routine

“I try not to wash my hair for two weeks at a time. I have curly hair and I don’t get super oily, so it just works for me. Since we’re going into summer, I've been in the pool a lot more, so I'm probably washing it a bit more, but I try to keep it as natural as possible. I'll do an apple cider vinegar rinse, and right now, I'm using Donna's Recipe products. It's Tabitha Brown’s brand and it literally smells like you are baking a sweet potato pie in your shower. It’s incredible. I use the shampoo, conditioner, and the leave-in conditioner, too. I'm blonde, so I have to do all of the upkeep because it can be damaging. But my hair gets naturally blonde in the summertime so I don’t have to worry about it too much right now. Before I get in the shower, I use a strengthening oil from Donna’s Recipe that brings all the blood to your head, and it feels unbelievable. Once my hair's dry, I pretty much stick to just oils. If I use a leave-in conditioner, it's either Donna's Recipe, or the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner. My hair just has to smell like coconuts all the time.

“I have the Gisou hair perfume, which I love. I also use the Gisou hair oil pretty much every day. When it comes to skin care and hair, I go above and beyond and look for those brands that are more luxury, and Gisou is kind of that girl for me this year. The hair oil is nothing I've ever experienced. When I'm not wearing my hair natural, it's braided up under my wig. I have a long blonde wig, and I'll use Gisou on that as well.”

On Her Wellness Routine

“I’m sorry, but I’m a Stanley Cup girl. I know people make fun of it, but it actually stays cold and I like to stay hydrated. So I start my day by filling my cup and taking vitamins. I love to be out in the sun. So I'll get my two dogs, and go out to sit on the balcony in my Bentwood rocking chair and catch up on emails.

“When I'm out on the road, I take the morning before shows seriously. I get up at 8:00 a.m., do my skin routine, and eat watermelon and pineapple. It’s hydrating and just a good cleansing breakfast for me. I don't tend to eat a whole lot on show days because I’m in focus mode. I like to take time in the morning to explore whatever city I’m in.”