Here’s A Sneak Peek At Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open Look

Tennis is obviously Serena Williams’ most noteworthy and longstanding talent, but she also has a serious knack for style. The star has a track record for wearing gorgeous hairstyles and eye-catching manicures on the court, making it even more difficult to look away from her captivating performances. At this year’s U.S. Open, Serena Williams’ final match nails will certainly be one of her most stunning yet — not to mention they perfectly compliment the outfit she designed herself.

New York City-based nail artist Marina Iwakoshi of Soho nail salon Vanity Projects was tapped for Williams’ latest game day manicure and gave the star a short, almond-shaped set that was created using apres gel-x extensions. On top of the milky nude base, Iwakoshi added Swarovski crystals accents on the nails. The final result is simple, chic, and just the right amount of glam. It’s also very similar to the trendy gem-encrusted manicure that was made popular after Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie, wore them on Euphoria. The look was created by the show’s nail artist, Natalie Minerva, and rather than a smattering of crystals featured a line of crystals down the middle of the nail. The manicure yields just the right amount of sparkle and practicality — after all the athlete can’t have any distractions or hinderances, especially coming from her hands.

Marina Iwakoshi for Vanity Projects

Seeing William’s glitzy manicure makes a lot more sense in the context of her whole look. In a press email shared by Nike, the brand revealed that Williams took a ‘hands on approach’ to designing the look for her last match. “Her outfit, inspired by figure skating competition apparel, incorporates a six-layer skirt, referencing Serena’s six prior Flushing titles,” says Nike. The crystal-encrusted bodice alludes to the night sky at the tournament and as for shoes Williams will wear a custom PE NikeCourt Flare 2 featuring a diamond-encrusted Swoosh, along with solid gold lace deubrés created in collaboration with Serena Williams Jewelry.

Nike

Though this upcoming match is bittersweet for both Williams and the world as she will be retiring after, there’s no doubt that there is an unparalleled level of excitement and support following the Tennis pro. And judging by her nails and outfit, she is ready to go out with a sparkling bang.