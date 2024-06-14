Whether or not you’re a hardcore sports fan, there’s no doubt it’s been a buzzy week for the athletic community. On June 13 alone, Tom Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream, and Serena Williams celebrated the ESPN+ premiere of her docuseries, In The Arena: Serena Williams at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. And to no surprise, the guest of honor was dressed to the nines for her special night. For the Thursday evening soirée, Williams stunned in a baby pink corset mini dress, which bared a striking resemblance to one of her most memorable selections from 20 years ago.

At the BMCC Theater in Lower Manhattan, Williams made her grand entrance in the aforementioned custom co-ord sourced directly from Dolce & Gabbana. The tennis pro’s OOTN appeared to be two separate pieces, complete with a strapless corseted bodice overtop a tulle semi-sheer halter dress. Her mini skirt’s subtle slit peeped through the flowy fabric as she posed for photographers. The pastel pink theme continued onto her footwear of choice: satin peep-toe pumps with a sky-high platform. Staying true to form, Williams wasn’t afraid to pack on the bling. She started with a diamond necklace that had a pink stone at the center. Then, she slipped on matching pink drop earrings, a rose gold statement watch, a tennis bracelet, and fuchsia rings.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

If Williams’ latest look feels familiar, that’s because she styled a very similar combo 20 years ago at another A-list affair. Back in 2004, at the L.A. premiere of the film After the Sunset, which starred Salma Hayek and Pierce Brosnan, Williams walked the red carpet in a pale pink corset coupled with a coordinating midi skirt. Both polished pieces were adorned with a classic satin sheen, much like her most recent corset. At the screening, Williams opted for similar peep-toe pumps with charm-embellished ankle straps. She accessorized with a timeless diamond necklace, similar drop earrings, and a statement cuff bracelet. Perhaps this outfit was a source of inspiration for her In The Arena: Serena Williams attire.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Williams’ dress isn’t available to shop (unless you have her stylist on speed dial). However, you can still channel her entire ensemble thanks to the curated edit below.