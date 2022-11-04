This time of year, your social media feeds are probably chock-full of fall nail color trends like vampy maroons, rich forest greens, and one of the most-worn shades as of late, chocolate brown. It’s certainly not difficult to see why these moody, cozy shades are so popular in the fall and winter, but in the throes of pumpkin spice weather, it’s sometimes refreshing to see someone step out of the box and embrace unexpected hues. This week, Selena Gomez’s yellow nails serve as a welcome reminder that bright colors are sometimes more fun — and chic — in the off-season.

The performer and Rare Beauty founder was quite literally shining at last night’s Hollywood premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me. Gomez wore a striking magenta slip dress by Rodarte which she paired with sparkling accessories and a gorgeously glam beauty look. Makeup artist Melissa Murdick created a dramatic cat-eye using smoky eyeshadows and winged liner, balancing the look with a subtle flush on the cheeks and a neutral lip color. “Her look was inspired by Italian actress Monica Bellucci who was always so effortlessly glamorous,” Murdick wrote in an Instagram caption. To match the elegance of her look, hairstylist Kate Young created a side-parted, slicked-back bun for Gomez with her adorable baby hairs on full display.

Considering the bright color of her dress, you might assume that Gomez would opt for a neutral nail shade or perhaps a glitter to complement her accessories. However, legendary nail artist Tom Bachik had other plans — a golden yellow shade that added a playful touch to her look. “Nail is perfect for the dress ❤️❤️❤️ love it!!” one fan commented. “Love the nails,” said another.

“Sunset yellow for our sunshine girl,” Bachik said in an Instagram post showing off the manicure he created for the star. While Gomez sometimes goes for a longer, square-shaped nail, Bachik kept her natural nails short and rounded for the premiere.

Despite her decidedly sunny manicure last night, Selena Gomez is no stranger to fall nail shades. In August, the star got a jump on the seasonal nail trends by debuting an olive green manicure in a tapered square shape. A few weeks later, she stunned in a taupe look that was perfect for ushering the fall season. Surely, fans will get a glimpse at even more gorgeous nail looks from Gomez before the year comes to a close; next up — *festive* manicures.