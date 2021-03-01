The Best Golden Globes Beauty Looks Deliver All The Inspiration For Spring

With snowstorm after snowstorm, you might have spent the past month only leaving your home to run essential errands without a drop of makeup on. Luckily, there are lots of beauty inspiration during these final days of February to help you get back into the swing of things. Right in the midst of all the jaw-dropping fashion month beauty moments on and off the runways, the 78th annual Golden Globes beauty looks are here to keep you inspired through the rest of winter.

This season is, of course, different as it's the first virtual Golden Globes ever. But, not to worry, some stars (digitally) arrived at the event on Sunday night in full glam mode. For instance, Andra Day looked every bit a fairytale princess, matching her ethereal Chanel gown with a sky-high curled updo and glossy violet pout. Meanwhile, Laverne Cox pulled her hair back into an intricate braid. On top of all the mesmerizing makeup and hair moments, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will provide some much-needed laughter throughout the night.

Ahead, find all the best beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes. You'll probably want to pull out the eyeshadow palettes that have collected dust over the past few months and try a few of these looks yourself.

2021 Golden Globes Best Beauty Looks: Andra Day

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TZR's January cover star Andra Day had a major Cinderella moment, complete with a sky-high crown of curls and the most perfect glossy berry pout. The actor is nominated for not one but two awards for her latest film The United States vs. Billie Holiday: Best Actress in a Motion Picture and Best Original Song.

2021 Golden Globes Best Beauty Looks: Laverne Cox

Presenter Laverne Cox had arguably the trendiest hair do of the night. Yes, the actor's braided crown has been all the rage on fashion week runways this month, and this look proves it's picking up steam.

2021 Golden Globes Best Beauty Looks: Elle Fanning

Giving some serious Grace Kelly vibes, Fanning's sleek bun and thick winged liner was about as old Hollywood as it gets. The star's show The Great is up for the award for Best Television Series — Musical.

2021 Golden Globes Best Beauty Looks: Julia Garner

Julia Garner's signature curls were piled atop her head in the perfect French twist. Her makeup was a radiant glistening masterpiece from her dewy complexion (highlighted perfectly) to her glossy cherry lips.

2021 Golden Globes Best Beauty Looks: Cynthia Erivo

Erivo went bold tonight, and that's not just in reference to her lime green Valentino gown. No, the actor paired her neon dress with an equally stand-out violet purple eye look and dramatically lush lashes.

2021 Golden Globes Best Beauty Looks: Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried's long retro curls felt very Veronica Lake and cascaded perfectly down her stunning coral Oscar de la Renta gown.

(More to come...)