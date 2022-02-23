Sandra Oh Walked Down The Streets Of London In The Most Powerful Look

Gone are the days where pantsuits were simply reduced to office attire. Now they pop up on red carpet events and in street style images during Fashion Month, as trendsetters embrace the two-piece via an array of bold colors and funky patterns. You can always count on the likes of Victoria Beckham to master these tailored separates in fun hues while Sandra Bullock likes her co-ords embellished with sequins. Then there’s Sandra Oh with her floral print pantsuit that she wore on Feb. 21, which promptly brought a positive, springtime energy to winter.

The actor is currently in London promoting a handful of projects. (The fourth and final season of Killing Eve premieres on Feb. 27 and Oh has a Disney Pixar film called Turning Red coming out on March 11. Later that same month, her horror film Umma releases on March 18.) Oh is a busy star and like anyone with a packed schedule, she needs posh pieces she can throw on at a moment’s notice. Enter her fabulous pantsuit set from The Vampire’s Wife. The two-piece ensemble featured blue, yellow, and red florals. For a complementing splash of color underneath, she unbuttoned her blazer to reveal a bright Sunkist-orange blouse from Lucie Brochard. She finished her look with tinted sunglasses and black crocodile square-toed boots.

If you’re a new follower of Oh’s style, you’ll want to keep your eye on the star for more glamorous red carpet and unique street style moments. The 50 year old always serves up an incredible look when you least expect it and provides you with countless outfit inspiration. Luckily if you’re into her latest London power-woman attire, Oh’s exact three pieces are available to shop. (Wear them together like Oh did or rock them separately with your other wardrobe staples.) You can also find identical versions to her sunglasses and black squared-toe boots, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.