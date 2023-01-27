It might be the dead of winter, but Salma Hayek’s latest look is certainly heating things up. The actor’s red carpet style has never been anything less than sultry, elegant, and chic. She loves to embrace her naturally curly texture with voluminous hairstyles but is also known to opt for sleek, intricate updos that perfectly complement her slew of stunning gowns. At this week’s Miami premiere of her latest film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Salma Hayek’s glam ponytail extension proved that while she may be a Hollywood veteran, she’s more than capable of keeping fans on their toes.

To celebrate the movie’s release, Hayek embraced the beachy vibes in a sheer black Oscar de la Renta gown embellished with colorful floral embroidery. “Magic was in the air last night in #Miami at the premiere of #MagicMikesLastDance!” the star captioned an Instagram video in which she shows off her stunning look before heading out to the premiere, posing on the red carpet, and greeting fans. Perhaps even more shocking than her see-through dress was Hayek’s extra-long ponytail. The star’s dark hair was pulled up into a sleek, tight pony at the top of her head and secured with a piece of hair wrapped around it, with tons of added length and volume thanks to extensions. The trendy updo, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, cascaded behind Hayek and fell to her mid-back, giving her look an added dose of drama.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her makeup, done by Genevieve Herr, Hayek went for smoky and sultry with a pop of color. The makeup artist tight-lined the actor’s upper and lower lashes with black eyeliner, creating an intense yet ultra-chic look. To keep things balanced, Herr kept the lashes simple and subtle, forgoing falsies and sticking with mascara. Hayek’s lipstick, a pinky coral, tied in nicely with the colorful floral details on her gown.

In the midst of the year’s chilliest (and, let’s face it, bleekest) months, Hayek’s red carpet style is bringing some much-needed warmth. Plus, it serves as a welcome reminder that you don’t need to wait until spring to try out a playful hair trend or bust out your bright lipstick shades.