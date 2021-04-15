This Versatile Hairstyle Is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Go-To For Spring

After many months of foregoing a regular trim with your stylist, your locks may be feeling a little worse for wear. It happens to the best of us — no matter how religiously you apply masks and avoid heat, roots still grow out and ends still split eventually. And while there’s absolutely no reason you have to conceal nature’s inevitable effects, sometimes, you just want a style that hides it all for a bit. Should that time come, rest assured that you can rely on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s sleek bun for any occasion.

Because, as she’s proved multiple times during outings in New York City this week, it’s a style that’s both easy and versatile. In fact, the model has been photographed in upwards of five outfits in the span of a couple of days sporting the same simple ‘do, demonstrating that it can not only be appropriate for a comfy night in, but a fancy night out, too. (Sigh, remember those?)

Huntington-Whiteley has long been a fan of the slicked-back bun — it frequently makes appearances on her Instagram, and has been a staple in her style repertoire for years. Yet it seems this spring, it’s become her go-to for outings of every kind, and it’s not hard to see why.

(+) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In addition to adding a dose of polish to every outfit, it’s also incredibly easy to recreate. Really all you need is an elastic, some bobby pins for staying power, and the gel or hairspray (or both) of your choice to give it Huntington-Whiteley’s tight, glossy appearance. And it doesn’t matter whether you’re Team Side Part or very much a middle-part fan — the model switches between the two, proving that both are equally chic (despite what TikTok may say). Just pull your hair tightly back to the nape of your neck, twist it into place, and smooth any flyaways if you’re after an equally sleek look.

Whether you’re preparing for a Zoom meeting, having a date night, or just curling up on the couch, Huntington-Whiteley’s favorite hairstyle as of late is a worthy contender regardless of the occasion. And with spring in bloom, there’s no better time to refresh your usual look with a polished new ‘do. Try it out now with the roundup of products, ahead.

