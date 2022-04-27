Reese’s Book Club Wants You To Embrace “Shelf-Care” With Its New Havenly Collection

Reese Witherspoon is on a mission to help people enjoy reading. It started with Reese’s Book Club (RBC) in 2017, which spotlights women-centric stories and encourages connections with books and authors; a few years later, the club expanded with its own app. But the Hello Sunshine founder didn’t stop there. Shortly after, RBC announced a partnership with online interior design service Havenly to help people design personalized reading rooms to make consuming those books even more fun. And on April 27, the two brands are taking the collaboration a step further with the release of the RBC x Havenly Reading Room Collection, a line of furniture and decor designed to make your cozy nooks an easily accessible reality.

The drop marks the first edition of this exclusive collab, and features a cozy-but-cheerful mixture of chairs, bookcases, wallpaper, ottomans, pillows, and more. The goal in introducing it, says Havenly Design Editor Heather Goerzen, is to celebrate the importance of what she refers to “shelf-care,” or self-care focused on literacy.

“As with most self-care activities, sometimes it just takes creating a little space, physically as well as mentally, in order to pursue the things you know will bring comfort and calm — like getting lost in a wonderful story,” she tells TZR in an email. “Yet, besides that very crowded shelf, bookcase, or nightstand, our favorite books have rarely been given the same space in our homes. Enter: our exclusive Reading Room collection, designed to give book lovers everywhere the furniture and decor to create a bright spot in their homes for reading.”

Reese's Book Club x Havenly

While the large collection — full of various textures, colors, and prints — allows for plenty of customization in your own space, Goerzen explains that very little is actually required to create a reading nook that will serve you. So, don’t let the wealth of choices overwhelm you. “All you really need is a super comfy reading chair (bonus points for sink-into-me cushions), perch for your beverage of choice (tea, wine, or anything in between), ambient lighting (for wind-down reading hours), and decor accents to make this space uniquely yours (cozy throws and pillows welcomed here),” she continues.

In keeping with the theme of reading-for-everyone, the inaugural collection is on the more affordable end; prices range from about $40 for a throw blanket to $1,120 for an area rug. According to a statement from Witherspoon herself, the goal of this partnership was to “make space for even more book joy (and throw pillows).” That surely won’t be difficult with this budget-conscious, versatile lineup.

Reese's Book Club x Havenly

You can shop the Reading Room Collection on Havenly now, or find a few of TZR’s picks from the launch, ahead.

