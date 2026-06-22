When in doubt, it never hurts to think pink — especially when you’re paying homage to Elle Woods. The well-dressed Legally Blonde heroine was clearly on the moodboard for Reese Witherspoon and Lexi Minetree this week, when both stars attended the premiere of Prime Video’s Elle. For the occasion, each arrived in outfits paying tribute to the beloved character’s fashion-forward wardrobe.

Minetree, who portrays Woods as a teenager in the mid-90s within the upcoming prequel series, paid distinct homage to the character in a pink, sequin-covered Dolce & Gabbana minidress from the brand’s fall 2000 collection. Cinched by a glittering crystal belt, the sleeveless piece wasn’t just an impressive vintage find — it also directly referenced a scene from the original film itself. Early in the movie, fans will recall Witherspoon wearing the exact same dress in its blue colorway as Woods, where she uses her sharp logic and eye for detail to avoid getting ripped off by a deceptive boutique employee.

Lexi Minetree. Valerie Terranova/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress’s ensemble was given a complementary touch with a silver Tiffany & Co. toggle necklace with a stamped heart pendant — another reference to Woods, who wore the same jewelry in multiple scenes of the original film. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, who’s been dressing Minetree in an assortment of vintage pieces inspired by Woods’ onscreen wardrobe for Elle’s press tour, finished her look with a set of matching metallic pink mules and dangling diamond earrings.

Witherspoon, meanwhile, masterfully arrived in an outfit anyone could imagine Woods herself wearing today. The actress shone in a sleek pink silk Prada dress, crafted with a folded off-the-shoulder neckline for a modern edge. Her zip-up design was complemented by a pale pink satin clutch and rosy, metallic pink Christian Louboutin heels.

Reese Witherspoon. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

By incorporating a monochrome palette and smart mix of textures, Witherspoon proved she’ll always be able to step into Woods’ shoes. It also marked a special moment for the star, who executive-produced Elle and handpicked Minetree for the role. The actress also shared a reunion at the show’s premiere with Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, and more stars from Legally Blonde, which came out 25 years ago.

Zac Looker, Jacob Moskovitz, Tom Everett Scott, Lauren Neustadter, June Diane Raphael, Chandler Kinney, Gabrielle Policano, Lexi Minetree, Reese Witherspoon, Ali Larter, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Victor Garber and Matthew Davis. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Together, Minetree and Witherspoon both showed different takes on Woods’ signature color that remained true to the character’s own glamorous, unabashedly feminine sense of style. With a closet filled with bright shades of pink, blue, purple, and green, Woods never shied away from color — an ethos that’s continuing in Elle, which releases its eight episodes on July 1. However, with the show already picked up for Season 2 and Witherspoon developing a third Legally Blonde film, audiences won’t have to say goodbye to the world of Elle Woods anytime soon.