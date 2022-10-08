Rachel Zoe is taking her position as a fashion and lifestyle authority to the next level with her latest venture, her new podcast, Climbing in Heels, which debuted on Oct. 6. In the weekly podcast, she speaks openly with like-minded female entrepreneurs across various industries. There’s something for everyone, as the women are all at different stages of their lives and work in a variety of industries, including health and wellness, fashion, education, business, and more.

Listeners can gain insight from Zoe’s more than 20-year fashion career — they’ll not only learn about her successes, but also her challenges. Zoe and her guests will talk about everything from female entrepreneurship to balancing work and family life to navigating the changing landscape of business in a post-pandemic world … and more. Another bonus? Listeners will be able to engage with Zoe, too, to ask business- and career-related questions.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have really amazing and badass women in my life that have so much to share about their journeys to the top,” Zoe tells TZR in an email. “Climbing in Heels is all about highlighting and celebrating women who have found success across many industries, and have stayed glamorous and true to themselves. My hope is that this podcast inspires and motivates women to write their own stories and be a bit more fearless along the way.”

In the premiere episode of Climbing in Heels, Zoe spoke to legendary fashion icon Iman, who, in addition to being a supermodel, is also known a businessperson, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Iman is also the executive producer of the YouTube Originals 6-part docuseries, Supreme Models, streaming on Vogue’s YouTube channel. The two women spoke about how Iman grew her modeling career. Iman not only talked about her journey from Africa to New York City, but also about how she’s focused on creating products and opportunities for women of color all the while.

New episodes of Climbing in Heels will launch each week, and the upcoming roster of guests sounds amazing:

Oct. 6: Iman (Fashion Focus, Breaking Boundaries as a Black Model and Muse)

Oct. 13: Tinx (Education and Being an Influencer)

Oct. 20: Miranda Kerr (Health + Wellness, Motherhood + Career)

Oct. 27: Candace Nelson (Women at the Table, Building Empires)

Nov. 3: Brigette Romanek (Education, Taking Chances)

Nov. 10: Monique Lhuillier (Building and Business With a Husband, Motherhood and Career)

Nov. 17: Lizzy Mathis (Creating Media Company, Dealing with Haters)

Nov. 24: Chriselle Lim (topic tbd)

Dec. 1: Brooke Shields (topic tbd)

Climbing in Heels is distributed by iHeartPodcasts, and you can listen on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts, or your chosen podcast platform. So if you’re looking for some female empowerment from powerhouses across various industries, you just found it.