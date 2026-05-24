Just when you thought the red carpet drama was on hiatus post–Met Gala, the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival swept in on May 12, taking over the French Riviera with all manner of ultra-glamorous premieres and fashion moments. The 11-day affair has been quite the whirlwind, complete with triumphant cinematic wins (Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord took home the Palme d’Or, marking his second Palme win), headline-making pregnancy announcements (here’s looking at you, Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse), and a steady stream of couture looks. Indeed, the festival has been top of mind for every fashion-minded individual, including The Zoe Report’s editor-at-large, Rachel Zoe.

Naturally, the style expert kept a close eye on the red carpet happenings, compiling a mental list of her standout moments. “It was the effortless Cannes cool girls that did it for me this year,” says Zoe. At the top of her MVP roster was the reigning Queen of Cannes, Bella Hadid, who shut down the carpet in a Jane Birkin–inspired Schiaparelli look at the La Bataille De Gaulle: L'Âge De Fer screening. Zoe also highlighted Cara Delevingne’s black ruffled Tom Ford gown at the Gentle Monster premiere, which featured an ultra-sexy backless silhouette and a plunging keyhole cutout in the front.

Ahead, see all of Zoe’s highlights from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Poppy Delevingne In Vintage John Galliano

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“Poppy kicked off Cannes on the chicest note in this vintage John Galliano gown from his Fall 2007 collection.”

Cara Delevingne In Tom Ford

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“Cara is absolute perfection in Tom Ford. The backless halter silhouette and soft ruffled detailing strike the perfect balance between sexy and elegant.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones In Balenciaga

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“This sparkling draped Balenciaga is the epitome of Cannes cool-girl.”

Penélope Cruz In Chanel

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“Penélope is the ultimate Chanel muse — she’s had several major style moments at Cannes this year, but this feathered one-shoulder gown from the brand was a definite standout for me.”

Barbara Palvin In Miu Miu

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“Barbara’s baby bump reveal at Cannes was so special, and she chose the perfect dress for the occasion. This baby blue empire-waist Miu Miu gown was such a fairytale moment.”

Bella Hadid In Schiaparelli

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“Bella really was the Queen of Cannes this year. She delivered one flawless look after another, but this Jane Birkin–inspired Schiaparelli creation was my favorite. The trompe l’œil lace embroidery, the beaded brooch, and the unexpected bow and corset detailing in the back — I loved it all.”

Simone Ashley In Alexander McQueen

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“Simone is serving Old Hollywood glamour in this stunning red McQueen gown. I’m obsessed with the pleated skirt detailing.”

Keleigh Teller In Yara Shoemaker

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“This is just true modern elegance. The beaded detailing on Keleigh’s sculptural Yara Shoemaker dress was so intricate — it looked like a walking work of art.”