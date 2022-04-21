Why Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thinks You Should Take Your Dream Vacation Now

For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, travel has always been important. Because she moved around a lot as a child and then entered into a career that took her all over the world, the actor tells TZR over a recent phone call that it’s not just a hobby — it’s an integral part of who she is. “Traveling and the cultural exchange, to be able to experience local foods, traditions, and to explore this little planet we have called Earth, is something that really fulfills me,” she shares. It’s no surprise, then, that Chopra Jonas, like many others, is excited to start planning some blockbuster vacations now that it’s becoming safer to travel again — and why she’s teamed up with hospitality group Accor to encourage others to do the very same.

Yep, expect to see footage of the 39-year-old producer on your social media feeds directing her own vacation very soon, because April marks the official reveal of her new digital campaign, It’s ALL Possible, with the group’s lifestyle loyalty program, ALL – Accor Live Limitless, promoting Accor’s summer savings offer. Inspired by the romance and grandeur of Hollywood films, it seeks to help travelers dream big (i.e. commit to those “splurge-cations” they’ve been considering) when it comes to their next trip.

“The basic idea is that you should be in charge of your holiday and your vacation should be something out of a Hollywood movie — checking all the boxes of your dreams and imagination,” Chopra Jonas explains of the campaign. “We do it in sort of a cheeky way by having me star in my own vacation. It's a fun way of saying Accor has amazing summer offers and wants to create your vacations to be limitless. Especially since we've all been hunkered down for the last almost two years, we're trying to help people find their dream again.”

The offer the campaign centers on is live April 21 through Sept. 7, and includes escalating discounts (based on the length of the stay) on brands such as Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, and more. Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless get additional perks, including exclusive rewards, unique benefits, and special experiences. Alongside the campaign, Accor and ALL will also be offering people who book at certain properties across North and Central America the chance to have a personal cinematographer capture their vacation so they can take home their own “movie” of the experience.

It seems Chopra Jonas may have the opportunity to take advantage of some of these offers, because she has a few places she’s itching to return to. For one, she’d like to get back to Goa in India, where she tells TZR she has a house. “I want to go to a local beach, sit in a shack, eat fish with the sand between my toes, and have a gimlet.”

She also wistfully describes a few other dreamy experiences. “I love walking around in Portofino; I love the street markets, the cobbled floors, watching the beautiful yachts go by and the pace of the Mediterranean. And Crete, one of my favorite places in the world. The food, the warm air, the pace, the people...” Her ultimate Hollywood-worthy trip, though? “I'm a big ocean girl,” she says. “I love the sound of the ocean and a good book in my hand and a fun cocktail and music. I think my blockbuster vacation would be on a beautiful yacht looking across an incredible sea with the sun setting.”

For Chopra Jonas, though, this campaign isn’t simply about her desire to plan some lust-worthy experiences. She hopes it reminds others of why travel — of any kind — is so special. “Accor has so many properties everywhere and provides so many different experiences, and I think experiences on a vacation feed your soul. When you go back [home], you’re refreshed, re-energized, and have a new outlook on life,” she says. “A good vacation is like a good night's rest. You wake up the next day, you're ready to go, and you're excited about what the future holds.”