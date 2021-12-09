When it comes to the wardrobes of the royal family members, they always rely on several staples: glistening red carpet gowns, modest sweaters, and tailored coats. The latter piece is crucial to creating that polished look when the royals are attending public events. For instance, Kate Middleton loves her smart outerwear from the likes of Reiss, Erdem, and Catherine Walker. It seems her family, too, shares her penchant for buttoned-up, minimalist cover-ups. On Dec. 8, Princess Beatrice and Pippa Middleton wore matching coats from The Fold while meeting up with the Duchess of Cambridge. (Princess Beatrice is a cousin of Middleton’s while Pippa is Middleton’s younger sister.)

All three women, and their families, attended a holiday church service at Westminster Abbey in London. While Middleton wore a bright red coat dress from Catherine Walker, her sister Pippa wore The Fold’s forest green Finchley coat with tights and black heels. She serendipitously coordinated with Princess Beatrice, who also wore a Finchley coat — though her’s came in a camel color. The Italian wool outerwear featured a waist-defining silhouette and a flattering flared skirt — qualities both Pippa and Princess Beatrice likely loved seeing as how they both opted for the same elegant item.

HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

If The Fold sounds familiar to you, it’s because the British womenswear label is a beloved shopping ground for the royal family, including Middleton. (The London-based brand specializes in elevated workwear that you can also wear as sophisticated pieces for slightly more casual events.) Back in September 2015, Middleton wore a suit set from The Fold for a royal engagement. In addition, this isn’t the first time her sister Pippa selected a coat from The Fold, as she owns several more styles like the Clarendon.

Both of Princess Beatrice and Pippa’s wool coats are still available to shop, below. You can also find a black and white check print version, if you want a pattern. For similar tailored outerwear with a flared skirt, check out pieces from labels like Ralph Lauren and Christie Brown too.

