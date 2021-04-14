(Health)

The Celebrity Trainers Every Fitness Lover Should Be Following On Instagram

Serious workout inspo, ahead.

By Anna Buckman
@ochosystem
Celebrity trainers naomi campbell Joe Holder

Celebrity Trainer: Joe Holder

Joe Holder — aka @ochosystem — is a former Nike Master Trainer whose clients include Naomi Campbell (casual), Romee Strijd, and more. He frequently shares his own workouts, which will probably leave you tired just from watching.@ochosystem

Celebrity Trainer: Kira Stokes

You’ve likely heard of Kira Stokes, the celebrity trainer behind the account @kirastokesfit, who works with stars like Ashley Graham, Shay Mitchell, and Nastia Liukin. She uses her Instagram to share routines, which include tons of tough-but-simple circuit workouts.@kirastokesfit

Tap