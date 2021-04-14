Menu
(Health)
The Celebrity Trainers Every Fitness Lover Should Be Following On Instagram
Serious workout inspo, ahead.
By
Anna Buckman
3 hours ago
@ochosystem
Celebrity Trainer: Joe Holder
Joe Holder — aka
@ochosystem
— is a former Nike Master Trainer whose clients include Naomi Campbell (casual), Romee Strijd, and more. He frequently shares his own workouts, which will probably leave you tired just from watching.
@ochosystem
Celebrity Trainer: Kira Stokes
You’ve likely heard of Kira Stokes, the celebrity trainer behind the account
@kirastokesfit
, who works with stars like Ashley Graham, Shay Mitchell, and Nastia Liukin. She uses her Instagram to share routines, which include tons of tough-but-simple circuit workouts.
@kirastokesfit
