If walls could talk, the ones at the Waldorf Astoria New York would tell stories of star-studded galas, high-profile romances and equally prominent spats, and iconic performances. One of the most legendary hotels in New York City, the property has welcomed everyone from Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra to Queen Elizabeth II and Mick Jagger during its decades-long reign.

The grand dame closed in 2017 and left a gaping hospitality hole in Midtown Manhattan—specifically an entire city block between 49th Street and 50th Street, from Park Avenue to Lexington Avenue. Nearly eight years and a reported $2 billion renovation later, the Art Deco landmark is officially back. When the hotel reopened in July, its filigreed bronze doors and the Spirit of Achievement statue welcomed guests into a reimagined property that marries restored Art Deco details with fully modernized amenities.

French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon guided the redesign from top to bottom, which includes 375 rooms and suites, a glistening hall of mirrors reflective of the Waldorf Astoria New York’s heyday, and opulent event spaces—most notably the opera-inspired Grand Ballroom. In its latest iteration, the iconic Peacock Alley bar buzzes yet again. The 1893 World’s Fair clock and longtime resident Cole Porter’s 1907 Steinway Model B piano, on which he composed songs such as "Anything Goes” and "I’ve Got You Under My Skin," feel right at home alongside fashionable patrons sipping cocktails. Lex Yard, helmed by Michael Anthony of Gramercy Tavern fame, draws a stylish crowd with its raw bar, wine list, and subtle nods to 1920s decadence. The Guerlain Spa just opened to much fanfare. And the entire staff is dressed to impress in uniforms designed by Nicholas Oakwell.

(+) Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria (+) Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria INFO 1/2

The prestigious property is about to debut its Signature Manhattan Suites — and TZR got an exclusive first look.

A First Look At The Signature Manhattan Suites

Inspired by the glamour and sheen of old guard Art Deco apartments and reimagined through a modern lens, the Manhattan Suites lean into decadence and drama, providing striking contrasts and plenty of star power. Equipped with everything you’d need to stay in style for a couple of nights (or a few months), the trio of 1,580-square-foot crash pads flashes its design chops and flair for spectacle, while maintaining the plush, residential standards that define the Waldorf Astoria New York.

The palette plays with dark and light, harnessing the intensity of black and gold in the dining room, kitchen, and bathrooms (a full bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and shower, plus a powder room) and shifting to sophisticated neutrals in the living area and bedroom. Bespoke is the name of the game. Expect custom wallcoverings by Astek and Maya Romanoff, tailored furnishings by JC Hospitality and Lava, and surprise-and-delight details like mirrored window trim.

(+) Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria (+) Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria INFO 1/2

Classical wall mouldings, stone fireplaces with grills fashioned after the original Starlight Roof, and archival Schumacher fabric patterns from the property’s glamorous first iteration pay tribute to its enduring legacy. Of course, there are plenty of contemporary upgrades too—sleek cooking appliances, Toto toilets, flat-screen TVs.

Across all room categories, guests can expect the same first-class amenities, including Aesop bath products and Frette linens. The price tag for all this pomp and panache? $9,500 a night.