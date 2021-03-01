Just like the runways at fashion week, the red carpet during award shows is a great indication of what trends will soon reign supreme for the year (or years) to come. Even this time around at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, with many not being able to actually stroll down the carpet, there was still no shortage of of-the-moment styles. High up on that list was the oversized dress trend that was hard to miss at the 2021 Golden Globes event.

It shouldn't be a huge shock that this gown silhouette is popular among the celeb set because, just weeks ago, designers showcased oversized dresses on the runways for the Fall/Winter 2021 collections. For instance, at Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, a bright red tulle dress stood out. And at London Fashion Week, Molly Goddard displayed a frilly, ruffled gown in her presentation. As for this evening, actor Rosamund Pike wore a voluminous tulle dress while Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan went with a trendy pale yellow number, both from Goddard.

Below, find all the voluminous gowns that made an appearance during the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. While you might not have a swanky event set on your calendar, this trend is one you'll want to have on your radar.

Oversized Gown Trend At The 2021 Golden Globes: Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike via Getty Images

Rosamund Pike wore a Molly Goddard red tulle dress consisting of multiple sheer layers.

Oversized Gown Trend At The 2021 Golden Globes: Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo's neon green structured Valentino Couture gown was a major hit at the award show. She gave the dress a chic touch with white leather gloves.

Oversized Gown Trend At The 2021 Golden Globes: Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco looked like a real-life princess in her sparkly Oscar de la Renta gown — even by the pool.

Oversized Gown Trend At The 2021 Golden Globes: Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan arrived on Sun. night in a pastel yellow tulle gown from designer Molly Goddard under a black shawl.