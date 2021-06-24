If you’ve ever wondered what eye cream Olivia Wilde uses, well, you’re not alone. Luckily, the 37-year-old actor revealed the exact one she uses this week on Instagram, and it’s — drum roll, please — the True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream. Now, it’s of course worth noting that Wilde does work with the skin care brand (and has for years, in fact), but of the two eye care products it offers, this is the one she seems to come back to time and time again.

The Booksmart director unveiled her favorite eye cream via her Instagram grid in an abstract selfie in which she’s holding the cream ultra-close to the camera. “Resurrect yourself, 👁🌱” reads the star’s caption. Behind the eye cream, Wilde appears to be bare-faced, and naturally, her under-eyes look bright and luminous as ever. This makes perfect sense considering the Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream is loaded with brightening ingredients like antioxidant-rich turmeric, coffee seed oil, and licorice extract. Additionally, it contains a special type of tree bark extract from what’s known as the Resurrection Plant, which the brand claims “directly addresses the root cause of dark circles.” On top of brightening ingredients, it also features super-hydrators like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, as well as nourishing rosehip seed oil and jojoba.

No surprise here: Wilde isn’t the only one who swears by this eye cream. Makeup artist and clean beauty advocate Katey Denno is also a huge fan of the moisture-giving elixir. She calls it a “top-shelf recommendation” because it’s incredibly hydrating but also wears beautifully under makeup, which is not always the case with eye creams (some are too greasy or pill up under concealer).

If you’re in the market for a new eye cream, now would be a great time to give this one a shot — not only because it’s approved by Wilde, but because True Botanicals is currently hosting its huge Anniversary Sale, so you can score 20% off and save yourself nearly $15. Be sure not to dawdle though, as the sale only runs until June 27.

Check out True Botanicals’ Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream for yourself now.

