When Mindy Kaling arrived at the 2024 Met Gala, stepping out onto the lush green carpet for the first time, the mood at the museum palpably shifted — even viewers watching at home could feel it through their screens. Ensconced in a voluminous, swirling couture gown handcrafted by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, Kaling’s elegant interpretation of the evening’s themes instantly catapulted her to the top of the best-dressed list. But Kaling’s Met Gala hair, carefully planned and prepared to work together with every other element of her ensemble, is an equally-important piece of the equation.

The flower-dappled set pieces arranged up the Met’s steps reflected the year’s dress code, The Garden Of Time, as well as the Costume Institute’s exhibit theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Kaling’s look is a creative spin on both collectively, with her gown dubbed the “The Melting Flower of Time” by its acclaimed designer. Accordingly, celebrity hairstylist Richard Grant, the chief inspiration for the entire look was a blooming flower, but it was critical to choose a hairstyle that complemented rather than competed with drama of the gown. Grant tells TZR that the full team collectively decided on a sleek bob over a longer-haired moment, which turned out to be one brilliant decision.

Ahead, Grant walks TZR through the complete process, from his preliminary collaboration with Kaling to the exact products used to get the star ready for the staircase.

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images

Because Grant and Kaling work together so regularly, the ideation process was a free-flowing one — the hairstylist describes it as very easy and “as loving as she is.” Originally, he shares, the plan was a to create a look incorporating notably long hair styled into a half-up, half-down moment, but Grant says the flowing, caped dress called for a shorter, sleeker look. Though the pair have teamed up for so many of her most major red carper appearances, the Met is always special. “The approach is obviously way different because, as [her] hair, makeup, and stylist, this red carpet is like our Super Bowl,” he explains. “It’s way more thoughtful and intentional.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

To bring that chic, sculpted bob to life, Grant relied on a full set of TRESemmé styling products and some key Shark tools he could trust to look their best on-camera and last all night long. The first step, Grant shares, was some initial prep work with a few pumps of the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth weightless Leave In Conditioner, which he evenly distributed throughout the hair. Next came the brand’s 5-in-1 Heat Protect Spray Keratin Smooth With Marula Oil, which is a combination shield against damage as well as an anti-frizz smoothing agent. “[I focused] more so on the mid-shaft ends for a smooth brush-out and detangle,” Grant explains. He followed it up with the TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Mousse, brushing it through the hair for all-over distribution, chasing it with a serum on those all-important mid-shaft ends, but taking care to steer clear of the root area — key to ensure maximum volume up top.

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images

Finally, it’s time for some heat. Grant first sectioned Kaling’s hair off into distinct pieces, then used the blow dryer paddle brush attachment on the new Shark FlexStyle Sparkle Air Styling & Drying System in Black Diamond, with the goal of getting as much volume as possible. As a bonus, it also lends a reflectively shiny finish. “I then worked in horizontal lines moving up from the nape [of the neck], spraying each section with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Silky Shine Hair Spray and setting the hair in big rollers,” Grant tells TZR. He also used a touch of smoothing cream to further help sculpt and set the swooped front of Kaling’s hair.

Two hairsprays, the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Silky Shine Hair and the brand’s Extra Hold Hairspray were used, layered over one another to ensure the bob’s shape and structure lasts through all those photos, dinner, and dancing. At last, Grant arrived at the end of his process. A final pass with some TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Anti-Frizz Finishing Spray mitigated any flyaways, then he went in with the curl-defining diffuser attachment on the Shark FlexStyle to lock everything in with a gentle touch of heat.

For those wanting a Met-worthy style at home, Grand says it’s all about the prep work. “My tip for making the look hold up all night is to start out with a great foundation,” he explains. Judging by Kaling’s breathtaking gala look, it’s a strategy certainly worth trying.