Fashion has long been a vehicle for self-expression, and on Tuesday night, Michelle Obama reinforced that idea. The former first lady joined her husband, former President Barack Obama, onstage to address community leaders and stakeholders at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. For the occasion, she chose an especially meaningful look: a custom Acne Studios midi skirt emblazoned with a portrait of her late mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in 2024.

On Acne Studios’ Fall/Winter 2026 runway, the skirt appeared in look 29, though the original design featured a black-and-white portrait of a young man taken by photographer Paul Kooiker. Styled by Meredith Koop, Obama paired the special skirt with a gray short-sleeve top, brown patent leather heels, a black skinny leather belt, and two Spinelli Kilcollin rings.

Onstage, the former first lady addressed her husband, who became teary-eyed after noticing the sentimental design. “I am so proud of my husband,” she said. “He’s really messed up, I’m giving him some time, because this beautiful skirt that my stylist Meredith Koop picked out, that is a portrait — my favorite portrait of my mom — he didn’t know it existed until just a few minutes ago.” The mother of two added, “I’ve had a few weeks to settle down in the beauty of this skirt, but it’s messing him up for good reason. But Marian would have been so proud.”

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Robinson grew up on Chicago’s South Side, making the tribute at Tuesday night’s reception all the more meaningful. Following her mother’s death last year, Obama reflected on their close bond in a heartfelt post on X. “My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed,” she wrote. “She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.” What a way to honor her mother’s legacy.