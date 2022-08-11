Megan Thee Stallion Put A ‘Hot Girl’ Spin On Pamela Anderson’s Iconic Updo

Whether you’re a Megan Thee Stallion fan or not, you’ve likely heard the term “hot girl summer.” Released in 2019, the rapper’s song of the same name spawned a movement that essentially means living your best, most confident life in the summer months. Even though fall might be around the corner, you’d be hard-pressed to ever spot Megan *not* living up to her self-proclaimed hot girl status, no matter the time of year. As she stepped out in New York City this week, Megan Thee Stallion’s pin curls bun and sheer bodysuit are everything you would expect from the star in the heat of a hot girl summer.

Likely promoting her new album Traumazine that’s dropping Friday, Megan was out and about in NYC looking as glam as ever. Rather than her usual long locks, the rapper opted for an intricate updo created by her go-to hairstylist, Kellon Deryck. Her dark hair is piled high on top of her head with a few curly pieces hanging down and elegantly styled edges. The look is reminiscent of the voluminous hairstyle that Pamela Anderson popularized in the ‘90s, which has been making a serious comeback ever since the release of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series. Kim Kardashian has been particularly fond of the nostalgic style, and her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, even shared a tutorial for recreating it (and it’s actually surprisingly easy).

You could say that Megan Thee Stallion’s makeup had a hint of ‘90s inspiration as well. Courtesy of makeup artist Alejandra Garcia, the rapper wore brown lip liner with lip gloss over top as well as her usual dramatic smokey eye. Garcia created a cat-eye shape using a variety of warm shadows and lots of black eyeliner, making sure to focus on the waterline for extra definition.

In an up-close selfie that Megan shared on her Instagram, she also shows off a gorgeous manicure. She didn’t tag a nail artist, but it’s likely the work of Coca Michelle, who has created some of the star’s most iconic looks. The photo shows Megan wearing a lipstick-shaped set with a turquoise base and silver swirls that appear to be 3D.

Clearly, hot girl summer is far from over, and the rapper is sure to stun fans with even more gorgeous looks as her new album rolls out.