Megan Thee Stallion’s Natural Hair Moment Gives Fans A Peek Into Her Softer Side

There’s no question that Megan Thee Stallion is an icon in the making. The rapper was just named one of Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year and looked positively statuesque in her cover shoot, draped in a gauzy white gown and standing on a podium. Perhaps the most jaw-dropping element of the look is her stunning updo, a Megan Thee Stallion natural hair moment that no one — even her hairstylist — saw coming.

“I thought she was gonna fight me over this natural hair moment but she actually went with it!” stylist Kellon Deryck shared in an Instagram post about the star’s brand new cover. “Had to come with every bundle in the store for the second look to follow up lol. Congrats Meg, your work ethic is unmatched.” Deryck’s creation is undeniably gorgeous, featuring Megan’s natural curls as well as elegantly styled baby hairs. It perfectly complements the star’s glowy, understated makeup, which was done by Fenty Beauty’s Global Makeup Artist, Priscilla Ono. “Soft glam is my favorite with Meg,” Ono wrote in her own Instagram post.

Megan’s fans were quick to call out the natural hairstyle, with many saying that it’s her best look yet. “It’s the natural beauty for me sis,” one follower shared. “Omg it’s giving goddessssss,” said another, along with a slew of heart-eyes emojis.

Just a few days prior to the ethereal Glamour Magazine reveal, Megan dropped a brand new mixtape, the cover of which features the rapper dressed as the devil — horns and all — and later showed off a risque Cruella de Vil costume.

Not too long ago, people caught a glimpse of Megan’s softer side at the 2021 Met Gala, where the singer channeled Old Hollywood glamour with gorgeous finger waves, pouty lips, and a pale pink gown.

Needless to say, the rapper never fails to keep fans on their toes when it comes to her beauty looks — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.