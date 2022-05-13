Maude Apatow’s penchant (and downright talent) for cultivating a show-stopping beauty moment, is clearly genetic — just look at her equally-stylish mom and sister. On May 12 Louis Vuitton’s Cruise presentation was clearly a family affair, attended by Apatow, her younger sister Iris, and mother Leslie Mann. While all three Apatow women arrived at the San Diego-based event in their best transitional-season ensembles and statement hair and makeup to match, Maude Apatow’s top knot might just be the best of the bunch. Pulled high, just undone enough, and complete with delicate tendrils framing her face, her high-fashion take on the classic ballerina bun was an excellent choice for the star-studded evening.

The impressive top knot was created by Apatow’s go-to hairstylist, Peter Lux, who also worked on Iris Apatow’s ‘90s-inspired hair for the evening. Lux has been behind some of Maude Apatow’s most memorable red carpet appearances (including her Gilded Glamour Met Gala look) and often works with her Euphoria co-stars, including Alexa Demie and Hunter Schafer. But for the Louis Vuitton show, Lux gave Apatow a youthful, glam-punk updo that’s a significant departure from her typical red carpet fare. Usually, Apatow opts for a hair-down look, especially after cutting her hair into a chic, choppy bob in December 2021.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Apatow’s messy bun featured the cutest hidden detail, too. While invisible from the front, Lux appears to have fastened a little gold barrette clip to the brushed-up hair in the back. Not only does it help secure those shorter layers to integral to Apatow’s short-and-sweet haircut, but it adds another layer of intricacy and elegance to her look — and it matches her tangle of turtleneck-circling necklaces, too.

To complement the glossy top knot, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher gave Apatow a bronze, muted smoky eye with a complementary matte liquid lip, all courtesy of Armani cosmetics (Maude Apatow’s an ambassador for the luxury beauty brand). The makeup was a nice contrast to her sister and mother, who both went for more pared-down eye and skin looks to allow their matching red lipstick to take center stage.

Considering just how fashionable the Apatow women are, is a family-centric reality show too much to ask for? The world needs to see more choice picks from all three female family members immediately — sorry, Judd.