Malia Obama, like so many of the most successful political scions, took the long road to stardom. Rather than graduate directly from the White House to A-list party guest lists, she decided to take advantage of her youth and endless opportunities. First was a well-deserved gap year to travel and explore, then it was off to Harvard for a world-class undergrad education, and finally, a big move to Los Angeles to work in film. Now, Obama’s truly come into her own as a filmmaker and It-girl alike — with a fresh look to match. Obama’s new red hair color, debuted at the France’s 50th Deauville American Film Festival, is considerably lighter, brighter, and more explicitly warm than the last time she was photographed at a big event. It’s almost like this aesthetic tweak doubles as her coming-out party, introducing her as an artist in her own right rather than a beloved former First Daughter.

Obama attended the French-American festival on Sept. 6, where she presented her own short film (and directorial debut) The Heart. She’s been promoting the movie since the year began, first premiering it at Sundance in Utah to serious acclaim. At Deauville, Obama was actually honored with the event’s prestigious Young Spirit Award — and she looked every bit the part in a deconstructed tartan dress and her warm new hair color.

The shade is much closer to a strawberry blonde, appearing more gold-toned in direct sunlight. It’s significantly lighter than the rich, deep red hair color she had at Sundance in January, suggesting a summertime shakeup that’s held over into early fall. It’s hard to say exactly when Obama acquired the new color as she’s still keeping her appearance pretty low-profile these days.

Obama at Sundance in Jan. 2024. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

While her hair color might be a major transformation, her signature style is still very much in tact. Just like at Sundance, Obama wore loose box braids all through her hair. The roots featured about an inch or two of plaiting, then give way to long, soft curls and waves that fall all the way down to her ribs. The color is trendy, but the braids are absolutely timeless.

Could this red carpet appearance be a sign that Obama’s ready to step even further into the spotlight? With a look this cool, here’s hoping.