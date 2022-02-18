The $12 Edge Control Lori Harvey Uses To Get Her Hair Sleek & Expensive-Looking

The era of bob haircuts continues. Celebrities have been making the big chop in droves, so it’s not at all surprising that stars would choose New York Fashion Week to try out the trendy style. At the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey’s blunt cut bob outshined the other guests — quite literally. The newly minted skin care brand founder is used to rocking semi-long locks but underwent the scissors just a few weeks ago and debuted a luxuriously fluffy bob that was reminiscent of the ‘90s supermodel heyday. Though not as voluminous, the sleek way Harvey has been styling the bob lately is still lust-worthy.

The ultra-shiny look she rocked for the Kors show perfectly complemented her stark white structured suit that featured a plunging blazer. The Michael Kors ensemble was styled by Maeve Reilly, who also works with stars like Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber. Makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez created Harvey’s smoldering smoky eye, glowing skin, and glossy neutral lip. Harvey’s stunning shoulder-length hairstyle was courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano, who used a selection of products from the Black-owned hair care brand Design Essentials.

Luckily, Priano spoke with TZR and shared the exact steps she took to create Harvey’s high-shine look — and if you’d believe it, all the products she used are under $20.

First, she applied the Design Essentials Agave & Lavender Moisturizing Blow-Dry & Styling Primer to the star’s hair and used a round brush to blow-dry.

“Afterward, I used the [Design Essentials] Agave & Lavender Weightless Thermal Protectant Serum, applying it through her hair to lock in shine,” Priano says. Then, she used a flat iron through Harvey’s hair, working in sections. Once her hair was straightened, Priano applied the Design Essentials Reflections Liquid Shine to seal everything in.

“We decided to create a middle part after and I used Formations Finishing Spritz to roll in her ends,” says Priano. The last step, she continues, was using Design Essentials Sleek MAX Edge Control to style Harvey’s edges.

The final result was a sleek, glossy style that certainly made a splash at New York Fashion Week.

Below, shop the products that Priano used to get Harvey’s look.

