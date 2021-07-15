The Meaning Behind Lorde's Yellow Outfits

Back in June, Lorde released her first song “Solar Power” after a four-year hiatus from the public eye and fans were ecstatic. The singer announced that later in August, a full album of the same name will be released, and with that came Lorde’s entrance back into Hollywood. She is slowly getting back into the game with press appearances and all eyes are on her reemergence fashion. For one of her first events, Lorde wore a yellow cutout dress while attending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The mini dress came in a bright lemony hue and featured two flirty cutouts down the middle.

For Lorde fans, you’ll immediately recall that the color of her talkshow dress channeled the same bright energy as the Collina Strada top and skirt set from her “Solar Power” music video. The color is significant in both occasions as her album is dedicated to nature and her passion for fighting climate change. (Yellow is often associated with warmth, sunshine, happiness, and positivity.) It makes sense then, that Lorde called upon the cheerful shade for her clothes and hopefully, will continue to do so. For the late-night appearance, the star styled her trendy dress with rainbow-colored heels and a bevy of jewelry from millennial-beloved brand Mejuri. The pieces she wore included the Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace, Croissant Dôme Ring, and Croissant Dôme Hoops.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Though it’s only been a few months since Lorde’s dressing up again for press events, her style is already hitting all the right trends. For one, yellow was named Pantone’s 2021 color of the year (and it was everywhere on the Fall/Winter 2021 runways) while cutouts are another standout detail that the fashion industry loves. For those who love Lorde’s music, energy, and style, it’ll be easy to recreate her latest outfit. Although it’s not quite clear where you can shop the singer’s exact cutout number (fans, do your thing!), there are some close alternatives on the market to shop. Check out the options TZR found, below, and add a yellow mini dress into your summer outfit rotation.

