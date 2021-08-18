Lorde's New Blonde Hair Is The Latest Celebrity Hair Transformation

After a nearly four-year hiatus, Lorde has finally returned to the spotlight. However, the brooding teen queen that dominated the charts with dark-pop hits like “Royals” is long gone. Instead, the New Zealand native is serving up something light and airy — and not just when it comes to her music. This week, the singer dropped the music video for her song “Mood Ring”, the third single off of her upcoming album Solar Power. In it, she’s seen lounging in a tent, waving a bundle of sage and dancing in unison with her ladies-in-waiting, but one detail sticks out the most — her platinum blonde hair.

The reveal has people comparing the singer to Billie Eilish’s recent blonde transformation as well as actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Many are also bringing to mind Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, as Lorde’s blonde hair with long center-parted waves is certainly reminiscent of the iconic look.

Some are even suggesting that Lorde is copying the stars that went blonde before her via some pretty hostile Twitter threads, though these accusations seem to be a bit of a stretch — celebrities like Eilish and Ariana Grande are hardly the first pop stars to go blonde, and they certainly won’t be the last.

Besides, it seems extremely likely that Lorde’s blonde hair isn’t even her own. The singer was spotted in New York City last month for press appearances, her signature brown curls on full display.

For most celebrities, their true hair color can be verified through their social media accounts, but Lorde is far from a frequent poster — in fact, she deleted all of her past posts when she began releasing new music. So, fans will just have to rely on her next public appearance to see whether or not her “Mood Ring” look was just for the video.